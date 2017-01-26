WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that the outgoing administration in coordination with the incoming one had requested "all politically appointed officers submit letters of resignation" as is standard practice.

"Of the officers whose resignations were accepted, some will continue in the Foreign Service in other positions and others will retire by choice or because they have exceeded the time limits of their grade in service," a statement by acting State Department spokesman, Mark Toner, said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)