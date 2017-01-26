WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. State Department
said on Thursday that the outgoing administration in
coordination with the incoming one had requested "all
politically appointed officers submit letters of resignation" as
is standard practice.
"Of the officers whose resignations were accepted, some will
continue in the Foreign Service in other positions and others
will retire by choice or because they have exceeded the time
limits of their grade in service," a statement by acting State
Department spokesman, Mark Toner, said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)