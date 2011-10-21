* Marco Rubio admits "getting a few dates wrong"
* Says he is still "the son of exiles"
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, Oct 21 U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, the
Florida Republican often mentioned as a possible 2012 vice
presidential candidate, dismissed as "outrageous" on Friday a
report claiming he embellished his Cuban exile roots.
But the Miami-born Rubio, 40, a fresh-faced Tea Party
darling elected to his first Senate term in November,
acknowledged "getting a few dates wrong" about when his parents
actually left the Caribbean island.
He has often spoken about being the "son of exiles" who
were forced to flee their beloved homeland and then worked hard
to give their children a better future in the United States.
His official Senate website, which touts his "principled"
leadership, says he is the son of "Cuban born parents who came
to America following Fidel Castro's takeover."
But the Washington Post, in a report on Friday based on
naturalization and other official records, said Rubio's parents
were admitted for official U.S. residence more than 2-1/2 years
before Fidel Castro took power in Cuba on New Year's Day 1959.
Rubio, in a column posted on Politico.com, said the
newspaper had accused him of seeking political advantage in his
family history by spinning a conventional economic migration
story into a more compelling tale of political exile.
"This is an outrageous allegation," he said.
"If the Washington Post wants to criticize me for getting a
few dates wrong, I accept that. But to call into question the
central and defining event of my parents' young lives -- the
fact that a brutal communist dictator took control of their
homeland and they were never able to return -- is something I
will not tolerate," Rubio said.
He later told Fox News he had originally believed his
parents had arrived after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. "I thought
the dates were right, I don't walk around with my parents'
passports in my pocket. They're right, I got the dates wrong."
But he insisted he was "the son of exiles."
"When I was born in May, 1971, I was born to two people who
could not return to the nation of their birth because it was
under communist control," he told Fox News.
Alex Conant, a spokesman for Rubio, told Reuters the
biographical reference on the Senate website was likely to be
reworded soon. "We're working on that," Conant said.
Rubio wrote in his Politico.com post: "People didn't vote
for me because they thought my parents came in 1961, or 1956,
or any other year. ... They voted for me because, as the son of
immigrants, I know how special America really is."
(Reporting by Tom Brown; editing by Todd Eastham)