* Images recall Hitchcock, 'Twilight Zone'
* Democrats call attack video 'new low'
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 28 A squawking crow.
A single shoe turned on its side. Dark skies. A slow-spinning
carousel on an empty playground. All the ingredients of a horror
movie come together in a Rick Santorum presidential campaign
video that depicts a terrifying "Obamaville".
The video has grabbed attention for its use of scary themes
and images in the world of political ads. It was released at a
time when Santorum lags Mitt Romney in the Republican race to
find a challenger to President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6
election.
Complete with eerie music, the video is a teaser for an
eight-part series and looks like an "Amityville Horror,"
"Twilight Zone" and Alfred Hitchcock mash-up. (here)
Using the time-tested tools of horror masters, it paints a
picture of a frightening future if Obama wins re-election.
In some shots, the camera's movement slows and zooms in, a
favorite filmmaker technique to make viewers feel uneasy.
"Those kind of shots are common to post-apocalyptic zombie
movies. You kind of half expect a zombie to shamble around the
corner," said Spencer Parsons, who teaches film production at
Northwestern University and is finishing work on his own horror
film.
The setting is a run-down town called "Obamaville." The year
is 2014, after the Democratic president's re-election.
A dozen iconic horror movie images fill the minute-long
video: barren trees, empty streets, a clock with fast-spinning
hands, a candle that flames out, a baby.
"Small businesses are struggling and families are worried
about their jobs and their future," the deep-voiced narrator
says in ominous tones. "The wait to see a doctor is ever
increasing. Gas prices through the roof, and their freedom of
religion under attack."
The bleak scenes are tinted green, a common hue horror
directors turn to. "It's a sallow color that makes people look
pasty and drawn," Parsons said.
At the end, a typeface reminiscent of 1960s horror movies
screams "welcome to Obamaville" on screen.
"Classic, campy horror films" like "Night of the Living
Dead" come to mind, said Greg Smith, chief creative officer of
advertising firm The VIA Agency. "Particularly with the use of
the font. That is so derivative of that '60s style of trailer."
IRANIAN THEME
Crows overhead recall Hitchcock's famous thriller "The
Birds." A man holds a gas nozzle to his head like a gun.
Flickering TV images show Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
and the narrator warns a "sworn American enemy has become a
nuclear threat."
An Obama campaign staff member in Chicago said Santorum was
trying to scare Americans into voting for him. Other Obama
backers complained the video likened the president to
Ahmadinejad by quickly flashing alternating images of the two.
The Democratic National Committee, on its website, calls the
video a "new low" and asks for donations to "fight back."
"I don't know what goes too far about it," said John
Brabender, Santorum's longtime media strategist and ad maker. He
said the campaign was warning there will be a nuclear-armed Iran
and higher gas prices if Obama were elected. Santorum, on the
other hand, would get tough with Tehran, he said.
While horror themes are rare in political ads, they are not
completely new. A famous ad for Democrat Lyndon Johnson's
campaign in 1964 showed a girl picking a daisy, then zoomed in
on her eye and flashed a nuclear explosion, driving home a
message against his Republican rival Barry Goldwater.
There are more chills from "Obamaville" to come. The video
is a teaser for an eight-part miniseries that will run on
Ricksantorum.com, Brabender said.
The first will appear in about two weeks, followed by one
every two weeks after that. The series will conclude before the
Republican nominating convention in August. "Almost all of them
have Iran in them in some capacity," Brabender said.
The teaser cost a few thousand dollars and each episode will
cost $4,000 to $5,000 each, he said. The videos will drive
people to Santorum's website, where the candidate collects
donations, Brabender said.
"They'll pay for themselves in no time," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sam Youngman in Wisconsin and Eric
Johnson in Chicago; editing by Mohammad Zargham)