Adds details on other lawmakers, candidate seeking ouster
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner said on Thursday he is "getting closer" to asking
Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign, saying he is
still unconvinced that this would solve the agency's problems.
But another member of the House Republican leadership,
Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, broke ranks to join
a growing list of lawmakers and candidates calling on Shinseki
to quit.
"I believe new leadership at the Department of Veterans
Affairs is imperative to fixing the wrong that this massive
bureaucracy has done to the men and women we owe so much to,"
McCarthy said in a statement.
Some Democrats also are starting to call for the retired
four-star Army general to step down despite continued support
from President Barack Obama, including representatives David
Scott and John Barrow of Georgia.
Alison Lundergan Grimes, who is running against Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, also joined the
list, saying on her Facebook page that Shinseki cannot repair a
"breach of trust" with veterans. McConnell thus far has declined
to pass judgment on the VA chief.
Boehner said he lacked confidence the VA's own inspector
general has the "interest or capacity" to root out the source
and full extent of problems behind allegations that VA medical
centers across the country were covering up long wait times for
veteran care appointments.
VA doctors in Phoenix say 40 veterans died while waiting for
care at local VA facilities.
Boehner said continued reports of delayed care and secret
waiting lists constitute a "systemic failure,"
"I've not called for General Shinseki to resign, although I
have to admit I'm getting a little closer," said Boehner, a
Republican. He explained if Shinseki were ousted it would shift
attention to confirmation hearings for a replacement rather than
fixing problems at the VA.
The House Veterans Affairs Committee is pursuing its own
investigation into the care delays, which include subpoenas for
documents related to secret waiting lists at VA facilities in
Phoenix.
"These are men and women who have served our country and
we're not just letting them down, we're letting them die,"
Boehner said. "This is awful stuff, and somebody ought to be
held accountable for it."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a
broader restructuring of the VA was perhaps needed.
She told reporters that relatively new benefit programs for
veterans to treat post-traumatic stress and Agent Orange
exposure, coupled with 2 million more veterans in the past five
years, are placing huge demand on the VA.
"I would hope that the committees of jurisdiction...look to
see how we think in a bigger way on how we meet the needs of our
veterans," Pelosi said, referring to Congress possibly
undertaking a major legislative rewrite of the way veterans'
benefits are now administered.
Pelosi added this could include looking at how veterans
receive medical care and perhaps providing it "outside the
walls" of the VA. She said this could include care "closer to
home," especially in rural areas.
