(Adds response from Veterans Affairs on accelerated care)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 23 The Republican congressman
overseeing a U.S. House panel investigation into delays in
veterans' treatment demanded on Friday that Veteran Affairs
Secretary Eric Shinseki allow patients to seek emergency
private health care.
The VA's Inspector General's office is also investigating
allegations that long waiting times were covered up at some 26
locations across the United States, including claims by VA
doctors in Phoenix that 40 veterans died while waiting months
for appointments.
The controversy spread as lawmakers left Washington for the
Memorial Day holiday on Monday, which honors veterans.
Republicans began mapping out a campaign strategy for November
elections that highlights the scandal as another example of
Obama administration mismanagement.
Representative Jeff Miller, chairman of the House Veterans
Affairs Committee, asked Shinseki in a letter to allow veterans
waiting more than 30 days for an appointment to seek care from
private practitioners paid for by the department.
Miller said he would introduce legislation to codify such a
policy.
"Now is the time for immediate action. We simply can't
afford to wait for the results of another investigation into a
problem we already know exists," Miller said in a statement.
"That's why I'm calling on Secretary Shinseki to take
emergency steps to ensure veterans who may have fallen victim to
appointment wait time schemes or delays in care get the medical
treatment they need."
A VA spokesman said in a statement that its health care
division has redoubled its efforts to ensure that veterans have
timely access to care at Shinseki's request.
"Each of our facilities is either enhancing their clinic
capacity to help Veterans get care sooner, or where we cannot
increase capacity, increasing the care we acquire in the
community through non-VA care," the agency said in an emailed
statement.
"Each of our facilities is reaching out to Veterans to
coordinate the acceleration of their care."
Separately, Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman
Bernie Sanders said he was introducing a VA "accountability"
bill that includes provisions from a House-passed measure that
gives Shinseki more power to fire or demote senior VA executives
for poor job performance.
In many cases under current law, such officials can only be
dismissed for misconduct. But Sanders said that unlike the House
version passed on Wednesday, his bill would keep some
due-process protections for VA managers and would prohibit
politically motivated firings.
The Sanders measure would also reverse a previously approved
one-percent cut in annual cost of living adjustments for
military pensions, a move that would cost $21 billion over 10
years.
Sanders said his bill will be formally introduced when the
Senate returns from the Memorial Day recess the week of June 2,
with a hearing scheduled for June 5.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Grant McCool & Kim
Coghill)