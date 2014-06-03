By Marice Richter
| DALLAS, June 3
DALLAS, June 3 The executive director of Annie's
List, a Texas advocacy group that is a strong supporter of Texas
gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis and other Democratic women
politicians, was killed in a car accident in the Dallas area,
the group said on Tuesday.
Grace Garcia, 59, died when the car she was riding in was
involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Monday in Waxahachie,
Texas, about 30 miles (50 km) south of Dallas, according to a
statement issued by the organization.
Before joining Annie's List last year, Garcia was an aide to
former President Bill Clinton and served as a senior adviser to
former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Annie's List raises money and offers help to elect
Democratic women who support abortion rights. It has taken a
prominent role in the state this year with two women - Davis and
state Senator Leticia Van de Putte - running on the Democratic
ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.
Davis, who rose to national stardom with a filibuster last
year on the Texas Senate floor against new restrictions on
abortions, said in a tweet she is "deeply saddened by the loss".
"My thoughts and prayers are with her family," Davis said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)