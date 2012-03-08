WASHINGTON, March 8 A Democratic proposal to ban exports of oil and related fuel products from the Keystone XL pipeline failed to attract enough support on Thursday in a vote to amend the Senate's U.S. highway funding bill.

The amendment, proposed by Senator Ron Wyden as an alternative to a Republican plan to fast-track the project, fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech)