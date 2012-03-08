* Senate to consider 30 amendments beginning Thursday
* Near-term fate of Keystone pipeline to be determined
* House faces ultimatum on its own bill from Boehner
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. Senate leaders
struck a deal on Wednesday to move forward on stalled
transportation legislation that now will include votes on a
string of amendments, some controversial and unrelated to
highway and transit construction.
Majority leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said the chamber
would begin slogging through 30 amendments on Thursday, and
could wrap up work on the $109 billion proposal later in the
day.
"We have a huge job," Reid said after announcing that he and
his Republican counterparts had agreed on a list of amendments
that include votes on the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline and a
proposal to expand off-shore oil and gas drilling.
Other amendments include a proposal targeting off-shore tax
havens, a repeal of certain energy tax subsidies, and a plan
to relax clean air standards for industrial boilers.
The more controversial amendments would require support from
60 senators, or nearly two thirds of the chamber, making
approval difficult.
Transportation legislation is a priority of leaders in both
houses. They view it as a way to create jobs and demonstrate to
a skeptical electorate that Republicans and Democrats can
overcome partisanship to help the economy.
The transportation provisions in the Senate bill have broad
bipartisan support while competing legislation in the House of
Representatives is another matter.
On Wednesday, House Speaker John Boehner implored majority
Republicans to approve a $260 billion proposal, which has fallen
victim to internal squabbling.
The bill is meant to help the Republicans stake an
election-year claim as the party of job creation, funding as
many as 7.8 million new jobs in the U.S. construction industry.
Instead, Boehner was forced to issue an ultimatum to end
bickering that has stalled the bill as a crucial road funding
deadline draws near.
In a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, he warned
that if they failed to pass the House bill, they would have to
settle for the less-ambitious Senate measure, according to a
source who attended the meeting.
If the House were forced to take up the Senate version,
Boehner would be put in a potentially embarrassing situation. He
has repeatedly castigated the Senate for failing to consider
jobs bills passed by the House.
It would also complicate efforts by House Republican leaders
to counter President Barack Obama's election-year attacks that
paint Republicans as obstructionists who have thwarted his
efforts to tackle high unemployment and grow the economy.
Polls show voters blame Republicans more than Democrats for
the political gridlock that has all but paralyzed
decision-making in Congress and raised doubts among investors
that Washington has the political will to deal with pressing
issues, such as deficit reduction.
A temporary law financing road, rail and bridge repairs and
permitting government collection of gasoline taxes to fund those
improvements expires on March 31. Without new legislation, as
many as 1.8 million construction workers could be laid off,
Senate Democrats warn.
The House measure hit roadblocks from the start, alienating
Democrats and the White House by trying to fast-track
TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline project. It also
lost support from both parties by proposing to eliminate
dedicated funding for mass transit.
"Right now that bill lacks the votes to pass. And every
other option we've tried has even less support," Boehner was
quoted as saying to House Republicans by the source who attended
Wednesday's meeting.
