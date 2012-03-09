* Democrats kill measure which needed 60 votes
* Obama called some senators and asked them to vote 'no'
* Eleven Democrats voted with Republicans
* Republicans vow to continue push for pipeline
(Democrats vote for Republican plan in penultimate paragraph)
By Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. Senate Democrats
on Thursday defeated a Republican proposal to give a permit to
the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline in a vote that will give
Republicans more ammunition to criticize President Barack
Obama's energy policies on the campaign trail.
Republicans argue the pipeline, which would ship oil from
Canada and northern U.S. states to Texas, would create jobs and
improve energy security at a time of surging gasoline prices.
Obama put TransCanada's $7 billion project on hold
earlier this year pending further environmental review. He took
the unusual step of calling some senators personally ahead of
the vote, asking them to reject the proposal.
"He understood that a majority of the American public, a
majority at least in the Senate, are strongly in favor of this
project," said Senator Richard Lugar, the top Republican on the
Senate Foreign Relations committee, who sponsored the bill to
take control of the pipeline decision away from Obama.
The Republicans tried to advance their plan as an amendment
to a highway funding bill. It failed on a vote of 56-42, four
short of the 60 needed to pass, although 11 Democratic senators
voted with the Republicans.
Republicans are using the proposal to highlight Obama's
delay of the project ahead of November presidential and
congressional elections, linking his decision to rising gasoline
prices.
"We're going to continue this fight," said Republican
Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, who championed the bill.
He told reporters he hoped the measure might still be
attached to the highway funding package when the Senate and
House of Representatives work on a final version.
"With gas prices going up every day, with what's going on in
the Middle East, I'll tell you what: the pressure is just going
to increase on the administration to get this project done,"
Hoeven said.
Obama has supported construction of the southern leg of the
pipeline, and his administration will assess a new route around
an environmentally sensitive area of Nebraska once it has been
identified, said White House spokesman Clark Stevens.
"Once again, Republicans are trying to play politics with a
pipeline project whose route has yet to be proposed," Stevens
said. The entire project will take more than two years to build
once permits are granted.
GREEN GROUP: 'TEMPORARY VICTORY'
The Keystone amendment was among 30 measures - many of them
energy-related - being voted on as the Senate pushes in coming
days to renew funding for highways and other infrastructure
projects, slated to run out at the end of March.
Earlier, the Senate defeated proposals to expand the area
available for offshore oil drilling and extend the time for
manufacturers to phase in new pollution regulations set by the
Environmental Protection Agency for industrial boilers.
But the Keystone amendment attracted the most attention.
The pipeline would carry crude from Canadian oil sands to Texas
refineries and would also pick up U.S. crude from North Dakota
and Montana along the way.
Environmental groups have fought the project, staging large
protests last year that pressured the Obama administration to
block approval.
"Today's vote was a temporary victory and there's no
guarantee that it holds for the long run," Bill McKibben,
founder of 350.org, said in a statement.
"We're grateful to the administration for denying the permit
and for Senate leadership for holding the line."
With a 34-64 vote, senators also defeated a proposal from
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden that would have blocked exports of
oil from the pipeline, as well as refined products made from
that oil.
Wyden said lawmakers need to carefully think through
projects that would increase exports of oil, fuel and natural
gas, lest the exports end up boosting prices for Americans.
"This is just a step in what is clearly going to be an
extensive debate," Wyden told Reuters after the vote.
Democratic senators who voted for the Republican
Keystone plan included Max Baucus and Jon Tester of
Montana, Kent Conrad of North Dakota, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania,
Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Jim Webb of Virginia.
Two Republican senators were absent, and all the 45 who were
present voted for the amendment.
