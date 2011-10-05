* AFL-CIO supports anti-Wall Street protests
* Will help Obama with jobs plan despite free trade deals
* AFL-CIO urges "tiny tax" on financial speculation
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The country's largest labor
federation warned the Obama administration and congressional
Democrats not to take their support for granted and said they
would work against any elected leader who supports pending free
trade agreements.
"Every elected leader will be held accountable," AFL-CIO
President Richard Trumka told reporters, as anti-Wall Street
protests spread across the United States. [ID:nN1E7941EO]
"Working families will be demanding action to promote a
real job creation agenda. They are not going to go away," he
said.
Unions have started joining protesters angry about home
foreclosures, high unemployment, executive compensation and the
2008 financial services bailout. The demonstrations, which
started in New York a few weeks ago, have since spread to Los
Angeles, Philadelphia, Florida, Chicago and other cities.
The AFL-CIO is pushing for a tax on financial speculation,
that it said will provide revenue to invest in jobs, schools
and roads. The tax is not likely to gain wide support in the
current Congress.
The federation is also fighting the administration and
Congress on pending free-trade deals with South Korea, Colombia
and Panama that are expected to boost U.S. exports by about $13
billion. [ID:N1E79416Z]
"All three free-trade agreements will cost jobs to American
workers," Trumka said. "We brought in hundreds of people from
around the country ... to let them know the American public
says this is bad."
Although Trumka said his federation would continue to help
the administration pass its $447 billion job-creation package,
he took a hard line with the proposed free trade deals and
suggested the AFL-CIO would use its considerable clout to fight
certain lawmakers.
"We will oppose them and it will be one of the major issues
when we evaluate who are our friends and who aren't our friends
of working people," he said.
Democrats have traditionally relied on support from labor
groups. Union contributions topped $64 million in 2010, with 93
percent going to Democrats, according to the Center for
Responsive Politics.
The federation has had some success holding Democratic
lawmakers accountable. During the 2010 mid-term congressional
elections, the AFL-CIO tried to unseat then-Democratic Senator
Blanche Lincoln and threw resources behind her challenger, Bill
Halter.
In the end, Lincoln won the primary but lost to a
Republican in November elections. But the federation got its
point across. "We are going to support demonstrated friends of
working people," Trumka said.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)