(Fixes typo in 1st paragraph. No other changes to text)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON May 30 In naming Sloan Gibson as
acting secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs,
President Barack Obama turned to a staunch defender of the
agency who has a background in both the military and in the
corporate world.
Gibson, the son of a World War II Army Air Corps tail gunner
and grandson of a World War I veteran, went to West Point before
joining the elite Army Rangers. He joined the VA only three
months ago as deputy secretary.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April for a VA trauma center
in Tampa, Florida, Gibson praised the "cutting-edge medical
care" at the center and touted the dedication of VA employees.
"When veterans and their families arrive here facing what
seem to be insurmountable challenges, they experience the
embrace of these caring men and women and they come to learn
that these extraordinary professionals don't accept 'hopeless,'"
he said.
Obama accepted Eric Shinseki's resignation as Veterans
Affairs secretary on Friday after revelations that widespread
delays in medical care for veterans were covered up by VA
officials. The revelations stirred outrage and embarrassed the
president.
Gibson has a masters degree in economics from the University
of Missouri and another in public administration from Harvard's
Kennedy School of Government.
Gibson spent 20 years as a banker, rising to vice chairman
and chief financial officer of Birmingham, Alabama-based AmSouth
Bancorp, a bank with branches across several southern states.
As a banker, Gibson built a reputation for his ability to
turn around troubled operations. When AmSouth bought First
American Corp in 1999, Gibson was put in charge of fixing an
operation that had been losing customers.
Gibson has worked extensively with service members and their
families during his tenure as head of the United Service
Organizations, Inc. The USO is a nonprofit that provides
services and support to members of the military and their
families.
Gibson has said his stint at the USO, which he took over in
2009, sensitized him to the needs of the military families. The
organization - known for sending comedian Bob Hope on tours to
entertain troops - adapted to modern warfare under Gibson's
direction by developing "USO in a Box" care packages that could
deliver video games, movies and treats to boost morale among
soldiers in remote outposts in Afghanistan.
Obama acknowledged that with a scant three months under his
belt as VA deputy secretary, Gibson would have "a learning
curve" in running the agency. But the president said that since
the crisis at the VA was due to failing to identify the problem
of the health care delays, Gibson would be able to jump in right
away.
"It requires execution. It requires discipline. It requires
focus. Those are things that Sloan has," Obama said.
Among those mentioned as possible successors to Shinseki as
secretary are former Army Chief of Staff Ray Odierno,
Representative Tammy Duckworth, who lost both her legs in the
Iraq war and is a former assistant VA secretary, and former
Virginia Senator Jim Webb.
(With additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alden
Bentley)