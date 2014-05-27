WASHINGTON May 27 The top Republican on the
U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee fired back at some
leading veterans groups on Tuesday after they accused him of a
"mean spirited" attempt to politicize the scandal over delays in
medical care at VA hospitals and clinics.
Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina sparked the fight at
the start of Memorial Day weekend by scolding several veterans
groups in an open letter for not demanding that Veterans Affairs
Secretary Eric Shinseki resign.
He lauded the American Legion, which has called for
Shinseki's ouster over alleged cover-ups of months-long waits
for appointments at VA facilities.
Burr said that other veterans groups "appear to be more
interested in defending the status quo within the VA, protecting
their relationships within the agency and securing their access
to the secretary and his inner circle."
He also said the groups had ignored VA problems expressed by
their members and should "reconsider their role as well as the
nature of their relationship with the VA."
Burr's missive prompted angry responses from some groups,
including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American
Veterans and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
"You clearly represent the worst of politics in this
country," leaders of the Paralyzed Veterans of America said in a
letter to Burr.
The VFW said in a statement that it would take a harder line
with Congress on funding and legislative issues.
"Your allegations are ugly and mean-spirited in every sense
of the words and are profoundly wrong, both logically and
morally. Quite frankly senator, you should be ashamed," wrote
VFW commander in chief William Thien.
Burr shot back in a statement on Tuesday that the reaction
"seems to prove my point: they are far more outraged by my words
than they have been thus far by any of the unfolding VA scandal
or Secretary Shinseki's mismanagement of the agency."
"How many IG, Special Counsel, GAO, and Medical Investigator
reports does it take to spur outrage and prompt action?" Burr
added.
The volley comes as Republicans are formulating plans to
keep the VA care delay scandal in the news this summer and paint
it as an example of Obama administration mismanagement that
could boost their chances of recapturing control of the U.S.
Senate.
It also comes as Congress is working on a number of measures
to address the care delay scandal. The Republican-controlled
House of Representatives this week will consider a measure aimed
at boosting accountability for changes mandated by the
department's Inspector General. It would require reports to
Congress and the VA secretary about any failure to make
"significant progress" on such changes, including names of
managers responsible.
House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jeff Miller also
plans to introduce legislation guaranteeing that any veteran who
has to wait more than 30 days for an appointment at a VA clinic
or hospital can seek outside care at the department's expense.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Tom Brown)