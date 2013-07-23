RICHMOND, Va., July 23 Virginia Governor and
possible 2016 Republican presidential contender Robert McDonnell
on Tuesday said his family had repaid controversial loans a top
donor to his political campaigns had made to his wife and a
family business, and apologized for the embarrassment they had
brought to the state.
McDonnell said his family had repaid more than $123,000 to
Jonnie Williams, the chief executive of nutritional supplements
maker Star Scientific Inc.
"I want you to know that I broke no laws and that I am
committed to regaining your sacred trust and confidence,"
McDonnell said in a statement.
In a debate on Saturday, the Democratic and Republican
contenders running to succeed McDonnell called on the governor
to consider stepping down over the loans.