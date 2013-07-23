By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va., July 23 Virginia Governor Bob
McDonnell said on Tuesday his family had repaid controversial
loans a top donor to his political campaigns had made to his
wife and a family business, and he apologized for the
embarrassment they had brought to the state.
McDonnell said his family had repaid more than $123,000 to
Jonnie Williams, the chief executive of nutritional supplements
maker Star Scientific Inc.
"I am deeply sorry for the embarrassment certain members of
my family and I brought upon my beloved Virginia," said
McDonnell, who has been mentioned as a possible 2016 Republican
presidential contender. "I want you to know that I broke no laws
and that I am committed to regaining your sacred trust."
Williams has given a number of gifts to the governor's
family, including $15,000 in catering for the wedding of the
governor's daughter and a watch to McDonnell's wife, according
to local media. Federal and state authorities are probing
McDonnell's relationship with Williams, local media reported.
McDonnell's statement made no mention of the gifts.
Previously the governor has said he did not disclose the gifts
in his state disclosure filings because Virginia law does not
require state public officials to account for gifts to family
members.
Ken Cuccinelli, the Republican candidate for governor and
the current state attorney general, also has received gifts,
including private jet flights and vacation lodgings, from the
businessman.
A recent investigation by a local Democratic prosecutor
found that Cuccinelli broke no laws in belatedly reporting more
than $13,000 worth of gifts from Williams.
But Larry Sabato, a political analyst from the University of
Virginia, said Cuccinelli is still tainted by the gifts, and
that he, McDonnell and Williams are linked in the public's mind.
"The more McDonnell is hurt, the more Cuccinelli will
suffer," Sabato said.
The governor's former chef is set to go on trial in October
on felony embezzlement charges, and more disclosures about
Williams and McDonnell might be forthcoming, the chef's defense
attorneys have suggested.
However, in a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 70 percent
of voters said the furor over gifts to McDonnell would not make
them more or less likely to vote for Cuccinelli in the November
election.
Cuccinelli's opponent in the gubernatorial race is Terry
McAuliffe, a former national Democratic Party chairman.
On Saturday, McAuliffe and Cuccinelli held their first
public debate of the gubernatorial race, with both calling for
McDonnell to consider resigning over the incident.
A Quinnipiac University poll showed McAuliffe with the
support of 43 percent of voters, with Cuccinelli trailing with
39 percent. But a poll by Roanoke College gave the Republican a
37 percent to 31 percent lead over McAuliffe.
Both polls were conducted earlier this month. The Quinnipiac
poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage
points. The Roanoke College poll had a margin of error of 4.3
percentage points.