By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va., June 10 Hopes to expand Medicaid
in Virginia have dimmed with the Democrats' loss of the state
Senate through a surprise resignation, a top Democratic lawmaker
said on Tuesday.
Legislators are set to return from a break on Thursday to
vote on a two-year budget that Democratic Governor Terry
McAuliffe had tied to opening Medicaid to another 400,000
people. Without a budget Virginia faces a possible government
shutdown on July 1.
The resignation of Democratic Senator Phillip Puckett on
Monday gave Republicans control of the state Senate and ended a
deadlock with McAuliffe over expanding Medicaid, the federal
healthcare program for the poor.
"It is increasingly unlikely that Medicaid expansion will
occur within the budget process," Democrat David Toscano, the
minority leader in the House of Delegates, told Reuters.
But he held out the possibility that a special session on
Medicaid, which Republicans had earlier said they were willing
to consider, or executive action on Medicaid by McAuliffe were
still options.
The General Assembly adjourned on March 8 without a new
budget as Republicans and Democrats deadlocked over McAuliffe's
proposal to include Medicaid expansion under the federal
Affordable Care Act in any budget deal.
Puckett's resignation denied McAuliffe the leverage he
needed to resist the Republican-dominated House of Delegates,
which has opposed expanding Medicaid.
Puckett said he resigned because of family issues and to
permit his daughter to be confirmed for a judgeship. Ethics
rules bar confirmation of judges who have relatives in the
legislature.
Revenue shortfalls make it likely that the legislature will
cut the budget and also tap the state's reserve fund.
