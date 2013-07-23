NEW YORK, July 23 New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner said on Tuesday he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress.

"I want to bring my vision to the people of the city of New York. I hope they're willing to still continue to give me a second chance," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)