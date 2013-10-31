By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 31 Fewer Americans are aware that
violent crime has been on the rise in the United States for the
past few years, according to a Gallup poll published on
Thursday.
The poll, conducted early this month, found that 64 percent
of Americans feel that crime is increasing, down from 68 percent
who felt that way in 2011, the poll found. That decline came
despite the fact that the rate of violent crimes including rape,
robbery and assault, rose by more than one-third from 2010 to
2012, according to federal data.
"Now, with crime ticking up, Americans are slightly less
likely to believe crime is getting worse than they were two
years ago," Gallup researchers wrote in the report. "This could
change next year if the 2013 data reveal another increase in
crime. But for now, this worrisome trend doesn't seem to have
caught Americans' attention," Gallup researchers wrote in the
report."
Crime not reported to the police and simple assault
accounted for the majority of the increase in crime rates
between 2011 and 2012, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice
Statistics, which publish the victimization data used by Gallup.
The bureau also said that violent crimes rates increased
slightly among blacks in 2012, but remained stable for whites
and Hispanics.
Concerns about local crime were similarly muted, with just
41 percent of the roughly 1,000 people polled believing that
crime was on the rise in their area, down from a recent high of
51 percent who believed that in 2009.
The study has a 4 point margin of error.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Bob
Burgdorfer)