By Kelly Twedell
| FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.
Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina has been linked to
increased risk of birth defects and childhood cancers, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A study released by the CDC's Agency for Toxic Substance &
Disease Registry on Thursday confirmed a long-suspected link
between chemical contaminants in tap water at the Marine Corps
base and serious birth defects such as spina bifida
It also showed a slightly elevated risk of childhood cancers
including leukemia.
Dr. Vikas Kapil, a medical officer and acting deputy
director of the CDC agency that produced the study, said it
surveyed the parents of 12,598 children born at Lejeune between
1968 and 1985, the year most contaminated drinking water wells
at Camp Lejeune were closed.
From that same group of participants, 106 cases of birth
defects and childhood cancers were reported. But Kapil said
researchers could only confirm the diagnoses in 52 cases.
Computerized birth certificates first became available in
1968. The study's authors said they could not prove exposure to
the chemicals caused specific individuals to become ill.
The CDC has linked the contamination to a number of sources
including leaking underground storage tanks, industrial spills,
and an off-base dry cleaning firm.
Lejeune spokeswoman Captain Maureen Krebs said the Marine
Corps has supported scientific and public health organizations
studying the health impacts of the contamination.
"These results provide additional information in support of
ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive science-based answers
to the health questions that have been raised," Krebs said in a
statement.
"The Marine Corps continues to support these initiatives and
we are working diligently to identify and notify individuals
who, in the past, may have been exposed to the chemicals in
drinking water."
The Veterans Administration has already been providing
disability compensation claims to the affected families and
personnel exposed to the contaminated water.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Bob Burgdorfer)