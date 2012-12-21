* Rules target large boilers commonly found at refineries
* Industry had complained about high cost of compliance
* Years in the making, had faced court challenges
(Adds detail about revision, quote on cement rules)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency has softened rules to curb pollution from
industrial boilers and large incinerators, revising earlier
versions to target only the largest polluters and give them more
time to comply.
The agency on Friday formalized standards it initially
released in March 2011 for reducing toxic air pollution,
including mercury and particle pollution, known as soot, from
boilers, solid waste incinerators and cement kilns.
Boilers, typically fired by coal, oil, natural gas and
biomass, are used to power heavy machinery and provide heat for
industrial processes.
The new rules target roughly 2,300 boilers, or less than 1
percent of the 1.5 million units operating in the United States,
requiring them to meet numerical limits on their release of air
toxins.
The agency said it had analyzed new data provided by
industry groups and "additional information about real-world
performance and conditions under which affected boilers and
incinerators operate" in order to adjust the rule and propose
more "targeted revised emission limits".
Large-source boilers, found mainly at refineries, chemical
plants and other industrial facilities, will have three years to
comply instead of one and can be granted a fourth year if needed
to install controls, the EPA said.
The rule also targets 106 industrial solid waste
incinerators, which have five years to comply with the EPA
standards.
"The adjusted standards require only the largest and
highest-emitting units to add pollution controls or take steps
to reduce air pollution, making the standards affordable,
protective and practical," according to an EPA factsheet.
Some environmental groups said the EPA's handling of the
long-delayed boiler rules signaled that the agency's upcoming
regulation would be more flexible to industry concerns.
"These watered-down rules suggest the Obama administration
will collaborate more with industry in the second term," said
Frank O'Donnell of Clean Air Watch.
The EPA first introduced the rule in 2005, but the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit vacated it in 2007.
The rule was re-proposed in June 2010 but industry groups
slammed that version, calling its set limits unachievable,
prompting the EPA to relax and reintroduce the rule.
"After years of delays, the finalized Boiler MACT standard
ends uncertainty and allows businesses to move forward with one
standard that applies across the nation, leveling the playing
field," said Howard Learner, executive director of the
Environmental Law & Policy Center.
MACT is an acronym for Maximum Achievable Control
Technology.
Another environmental group, the Natural Resources Defense
Council, applauded the EPA's boiler rules for being stronger
than previous versions but criticized the agency for going in
the "wrong direction" in its standards for incinerators and
cement kilns.
"The agency ... eased standards in their final rules for
cement manufacturers, which is troubling and deserves further
explanation."
Despite relaxing the rules, the EPA said the standards would
prevent up to 8,100 premature deaths, 5,100 heart attacks and
52,000 asthma attacks.
The agency estimated that Americans would receive $13 to $29
in health benefits for every dollar spent to meet the final
standards and that the rules would create a small net increase
in jobs.
Some industry groups were still wary.
"Several billions of dollars in capital spending will be
necessary to comply. This is a significant investment for an
industry still recovering from the economic downturn, especially
in light of the growing cumulative regulatory burden we face,"
the American Forest & Paper Association, the national lobby
group of the forest products industry, said on Friday.
The National Association of Manufacturers, an opponent of
EPA regulations, said in November that compliance costs for the
agency's six air pollution rules, including the boiler rule,
could total $111.2 billion by EPA estimates and up to $138.2
billion by industry estimates.
The lobby group said the boiler rule would cost covered
sources $2.7 billion in annualized costs in 2013 and $14.3
billion in upfront capital spending - higher than EPA estimates
of $1.9 billion in annualized costs in 2013 and $5.1 billion in
capital spending.
Other groups that have opposed the rules include the
Industrial Energy Consumers of America - representing the
chemicals, cement, aluminum and other industries.
Bob Bessette, president of the Council of Industrial Boiler
Owners, cautiously welcomed the revised rule but said it was
still studying the economic impact.
"Hopefully, the changes EPA has made will decrease the
economic and jobs impact on the still-struggling manufacturing,
commercial, and institutional sectors and national economy," he
said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Nick Zieminski,
David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)