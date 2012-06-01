By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY
SALT LAKE CITY May 31 A polygamous family made
famous on reality TV show "Sister Wives" will not face Utah
criminal charges of bigamy, state prosecutors said on Thursday,
as they sought to have a federal judge dismiss a challenge to
Utah's law against multiple marriage partners.
A bigamy investigation - centered on Kody Brown, the four
women he lives with and their 17 children - was launched by Utah
County prosecutors in October 2010, shortly after the family
made their lifestyle public on their show on cable network TLC.
Utah County is south of Salt Lake City and had been home to the
Brown family, who lived in the town of Lehi.
No charges were ever brought, but Brown and his partners -
Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn - countered the threat of
prosecution with a federal court lawsuit filed in July 2011 that
contends Utah's ban on having more than one marriage partner
violates the U.S. Constitution.
They argued the law bars consenting adults from living
together, and criminalizes their intimate sexual relationships.
The case has implications for thousands of self-described
fundamentalist Mormons in Utah who still practice polygamy, even
though the mainstream branch of Mormonism ended the practice
among its members more than 100 years ago.
The Browns, who moved to Nevada last year to avoid
prosecution, practice polygamy as part of their religious
beliefs.
Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups in
Salt Lake City dismissed the state from the lawsuit. Utah
County's portion of the lawsuit was not dismissed because the
judge said the Browns continued to be at risk for criminal
charges from local prosecutors.
But Utah County asked Waddoups to dismiss the case on
Thursday. In supporting documents, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey
Buhman said his office would not file bigamy charges, nor had an
investigation found evidence of any other crimes such as child
abuse and welfare fraud.
Buhman also said his office is adopting a policy of not
prosecuting polygamists for bigamy alone - mirroring a policy
held by the state attorney general's office.
It is not clear when Waddoups might issue a ruling.
Critics of polygamy, which is practiced in a number of
regions including parts of Africa, call it demeaning to women
and more likely to lead to abuse within families.
FAMILY'S LAWYER OPPOSES DISMISSAL
In a statement posted on his blog, the Browns' Washington,
D.C.-based attorney Jonathan Turley said he was pleased with
Buhman's decision not to prosecute them over their polygamous
marriage, but that he has no plans to end his challenge to
Utah's law. "We do not believe that this decision and new policy
renders this case moot," Turley wrote.
The Browns' lawsuit stops short of challenging the state's
right to decline to issue multiple marriage licenses to
polygamous couples, and the family is not seeking such licenses.
But Turley contends that U.S. Supreme Court rulings,
including the 2003 decision Lawrence v. Texas which struck down
that state's sodomy law, have extended constitutional
protections to sexual relationships between consenting adults.
Under Utah's law, a person of any gender can be guilty of
bigamy for being married and co-habitating with another adult in
a marriage-like relationship. The maximum penalty is five years
in prison.
Kody Brown is only legally married to one of his four
partners.
In a high-profile prosecution in Utah involving polygamy,
prosecutors in 2001 brought a case against Tom Green who was
convicted of bigamy for being married to five women at once, and
of child rape in connection with his 1986 marriage to a
13-year-old girl. He served several years in prison.
Mormons brought the practice of polygamy to the Utah
territory in the 1840s, but leaders of The Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned it in 1890 as U.S.
officials were citing the practice as unacceptable if Utah was
to win statehood, which ultimately was granted in 1896.
The decision by Utah County prosecutors brings some relief
to some Utah families who face the threat of prosecution, said
Mary Batchelor, co-founder of Principle Voices, a Utah-based
polygamy advocacy and education group. Her group says 38,000
residents of the state still practice polygamy in a handful of
organized churches or independently.
"It actually points out that the law is flawed and that the
law needs to be changed," she said. "The saber-rattling doesn't
end because this county has decided on this policy. The law is
still the law and it doesn't mean that other counties will not
prosecute other plural families."
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)