Dec 20 North Dakota's population grew faster
than that of any other state in the year to July as the oil
production boom that has transformed its economy continued to
draw people, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.
The bureau said in its state population estimates that North
Dakota's population grew nearly 2.2 percent between July 1, 2011
and July 1, 2012 - nearly three times faster than the nation as
a whole.
But North Dakota's population of 699,628 remains smaller
than every other state except Vermont and Wyoming.
Texas gained more new residents than any other state during
the year, the bureau said. The state added 427,400 people in the
year to July 1, 2012, a 1.7 percent year-over-year increase.
The overall population of the United States grew 0.75
percent during the year, the Census Bureau said, increasing by
2.3 million to 313.9 million.
Only two states - Rhode Island and Vermont - lost population
during the period, the Census Bureau said.
California remained the most populous state in the country
with 38 million people, the Census Bureau said, followed by
Texas (26.1 million), New York (19.6 million), Florida (19.3
million) and Illinois (12.9 million).
