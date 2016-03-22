By Theopolis Waters
| CHICAGO, March 22
CHICAGO, March 22 U.S. pork in cold storage in
February posted the smallest gain for that month in nine years,
according to Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture cold
storage report.
The data also showed total beef stocks last month dipped for
the first time from the previous year since November 2014.
Analysts attributed the modest pork stocks rise to decreased
pork production and solid bacon demand.
They added that the beef sector is finally working through
product that had piled up over several months, partly due to
last year's West Coast port dispute.
Analysts look for pork and beef demand to remain strong and
prices affordable though the spring and summer grilling season
as production increases.
Tuesday's report showed the total February pork inventory at
628.4 million lbs, up 3 million lbs from January for the
smallest gain for the month since 2007.
"This is a pretty big surprise," said Allendale Inc. chief
strategist Rich Nelson.
February pork production dropped 1.7 percent, partly because
of wintry weather earlier in the month, said Nelson. He added
that domestic and foreign demand for U.S. pork was better than
expected.
"We should see some aggressive pork and bacon featuring in
the coming months at possibly lower prices than last year, but
not by any large amount," said Nelson.
Robert Brown, an independent analyst in Edmond, Oklahoma,
said continued robust pork belly demand likely encouraged end
users and processors to remove product from storage.
They may shy away from buying pork bellies that are
currently high-priced compared to last year in the hope that
costs will come down later, he said.
Total beef stocks last month at 490.6 million lbs dropped
27.5 million from January, the largest drawdown for the month in
7 years. It was down 1.3 million lbs from February 2015, their
first yearly decline since November 2014.
"We've past the peak in terms of the excess stocks built up
from the West Coast port issue last year," said Nelson, who also
cited better-than-expected beef exports.
Brown alluded to the 28 million lb drop in boneless beef
stocks that he calculated represents about 92 percent of total
beef in storage. The five-year average decline is 5 million lbs,
he said.
Boneless beef was plentiful and it was time to start using
it, especially given reduced beef imports from Australia, said
Brown.
(Editing by David Gregorio)