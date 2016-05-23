CHICAGO May 23 End-users stocking up on hams
for the winter holidays pushed their total in U.S. cold storage
warehouses in April beyond their five-year averages, an analyst
said following Monday's government monthly cold storage report.
He added that last month's increased ham stocks also likely
reflected product awaiting shipment that was initially purchased
by China.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cold storage
report on Monday showed the total April pork inventory at 635.4
million lbs. That was up 21.6 million lbs from March but nearly
in line with average analysts' forecast of 633.7 million.
Total April ham stocks at 130.2 million lbs rose close to 34
million pounds from March and accounted for most of pork's
overall increase in inventory.
Bone-in hams last month totaled 58.6 million lbs, almost 21
million lbs more than in March versus the five-year monthly
average gain of 7 million pounds.
And total boneless ham stocks in April at 71.7 million lbs,
climbed 12.8 million lbs from March, which doubled the five-year
average for the month.
"A lot of the total pork increase was driven by hams. That
to me suggests people are putting them up for the Thanksgiving,
Christmas and New Year's holidays," said independent market
analyst Bob Brown in Edmond, Oklahoma.
He said processors and retailers typically begin building
ham stocks from April through September for use later this year.
U.S. pork exports to China may have contributed to last
months swollen ham stocks based on USDA's latest weekly export
data, said Brown. China purchased a significant amount of hams,
possibly the boneless variety, he added.
"The boneless freezer stock could partially be for
throughput that's going to China because it has 109 million
pounds of outstanding exports yet to ship in the latest report,"
said Brown.
Monday's USDA storage report included total beef stocks in
April at 452.3 million lbs. That was down slightly from
analysts' expectations of 459.8 million lbs and a 15-million lb
decline from March, its biggest month-over-month drawdown in six
years, according to analysts.
Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Chicago-based Allendale
Inc, attributed to withdrawal to the industry possibly regaining
market share lost during the West Coast port dispute last year.
Brown believes the bulk of the decline occurred in the
boneless beef category. That, he said, implies that huge
inventories of lean product imported from Australia and New
Zealand is finally being taken out of freezers.
