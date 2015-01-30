Jan 30 Processing lines at some U.S. hog
slaughterhouses are moving too fast for inspectors to adequately
address contamination and food safety concerns, according to an
advocacy group that says it has obtained affidavits from four
government meat inspectors.
In the affidavits, released Friday by the Government
Accountability Project, a "whistle-blower protection"
organization, the inspectors detail experiences inside
pork-processing plants participating in a pilot program
engineered by the USDA to speed up lines while improving food
safety and trim inspection costs.
The inspectors, three of whom currently work for the U.S.
Department of Agriculture while the fourth recently retired,
allege they have seen practices that increase the risk of
salmonella contamination of meat on the processing line.
They also noted an increased level of contamination of meat
with "cystic kidneys" and "bladder stems" from the slaughtered
animal carcasses.
Joe Ferguson, a USDA inspector with 23 years at the agency
who retired last year, said in one affidavit that the program is
giving too much control over food safety to private industry.
The USDA program is a pilot program being conducted in five
pork-processing plants.
A similar program is in place at U.S. poultry plants, and
the labor union representing U.S. poultry inspectors has been
battling the USDA in federal court, claiming the new program
jeopardizes food safety.
Under the program plant operators take on more
responsibility for carcass inspection while government
inspectors verify the effectiveness of the company's work.
Hormel Foods Corp. operates or contracts with three
plants piloting the government program, and the GAP group's Food
Integrity Campaign said it was launching a petition drive urging
Hormel to slow down its processing lines and conduct closer
inspections.
Hormel said that food safety is a top priority and it has
found the government program allows for more efficient and
effective oversight. Hormel's facilities meet or exceed USDA
standards, the company said.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service also states
that the new model is more efficient and provides enhanced food
safety protection.
In November, the USDA issued a report about the hog
slaughter inspection program that concluded the plants in the
program are performing as well as those not in it.
USDA spokeswoman Catherine Cochrain said the USDA has not
yet determined whether or not it will expand the program beyond
the five pork plants.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Alan Crosby)