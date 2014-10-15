CHICAGO Oct 15 A leading U.S. pork association
will use an online marketing campaign to counter a critical
television documentary on antibiotics use in livestock, pointing
consumers to industry-funded websites that defend the practice,
according to an association email.
The National Pork Board sent out an email about the strategy
to food and agriculture officials in advance of Tuesday
evening's PBS Frontline program entitled, "The Trouble with
Antibiotics".
The industry was taking steps to "monitor, engage and
respond to any and all media coverage of this story," Jarrod
Sutton, vice president for social responsibility at the National
Pork Board, said in the email seen by Reuters.
One of those steps is to use "Paid Search Engine
Optimization (SEO)", according to the email. SEO is a widely
employed marketing tactic that aims to get a website to show up
higher in a search engine's results for particular search terms.
"The industry will tie any consumer searches for 'PBS
Frontline' and 'Antibiotics' to the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers
Alliance site, Food Source," the email stated. "Included in
these searches will be the terms 'pork, antibiotics and
Frontline.' In those cases, users will be directed to the
National Pork Board and [National Pork Producers Council] NPPC
site PorkCares.org."
Sutton told Reuters the email was just notifying "our
customers and consumers" of something they might find of
interest.
Sutton, whose email outlined how the pork board was working
with livestock commodity groups and others, told Reuters that
"SEO is an emerging way to best direct consumers to accurate and
publicly available information."
Sutton and the National Pork Board did not answer questions
about specifics of the SEO effort. It is not clear when the SEO
effort would start. A Google search of these terms by Reuters on
Tuesday did not list any of the sites mentioned in the email in
the first 10 pages of search results, nor to ads leading to
those sites.
Officials for U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance and NPPC
could not be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.
Search engine marketing can vary. Some companies use
optimized key words and other techniques to rise to the top of
standard search results, while others pay for ads on a search
engine's pages. Some firms attempt to "game" search results - a
practice that Google Inc and others guard against.
A preview video on PBS' website showed a series of video
clips of farms and scientific labs and questioned whether
"decades of antibiotics in our farm animals" may be linked to
antimicrobial resistant bacteria.
Scientists fear the widespread use of antibiotics on farms
may be a factor in the rise of "superbugs" - bacteria that grow
resistant to drugs and infect humans.
In 2003, U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced plans
to evaluate every new animal drug based on the drug's potential
to create superbugs. A Reuters review of FDA data shows the
agency has not reviewed the vast majority of animal drugs now on
the market, because most were approved before 2003.
(Additional reporting by Brian Grow in Atlanta; Editing by Ken
Wills)