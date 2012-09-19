By Joan Gralla
Sept 19 The long-awaited World Trade Center
should be finished within its $14.8 billion budget, but the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency rebuilding the
site, must raise tolls as it still faces major shortfalls in
cash flow in coming years, a consultants' report said on
Wednesday.
As a result, the Port Authority not only must rely on
planned toll increases, but also must find additional ways of
raising money - from advertising to public-private partnerships
- which could produce about $150 million a year, said
consultants at Navigant Consulting Inc and Rothschild Inc.
The Port Authority, which runs the New York metropolitan
area's airports, ports, major bridges and tunnels and PATH
commuting system, has $44 billion in expected capital needs,
officials said. Its capital program for 2011 to 2020 totals
$26.9 billion. Officials told reporters on a conference call
that they would be "reprioritizing" their list of planned
improvements. They did not name specific changes.
The report also said the bi-state authority will need to
make significant repairs to its bridges and tunnels, many of
which are at least 80 years old.
The Port Authority announced in 2011 that it would raise
tolls on cars by $1.50 apiece in September - and by 75 cents
each in December from 2012 to 2015. The increases were smaller
than what was initially sought. But those toll hikes prompted
such a public outcry that the governors of New York and New
Jersey, Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie, lowered the increases
and commissioned consultants to analyze reforming the authority,
which they jointly control.
The first consultants' report issued in February faulted the
agency for letting the cost of rebuilding the World Trade Center
soar by nearly $4 billion - from $11 billion in 2008. That
report described the agency as a "challenged and dysfunctional
organization."
Port Authority officials said the new report acknowledged
the progress they have made since then by finding savings -
including requiring non-union employees to pay for health
insurance for the first time, which will save $41 million over
18 months.
Officials pledged to find hundreds of millions of dollars of
additional savings, by squeezing soft costs, such as hiring
lawyers and appraisers, and ensuring third parties pay in full,
for example.
"We understand there are no blank checks," Vice Chairman
Scott Rechler said.
New initiatives include two to three hotels for John F.
Kennedy International Airport and exploring more public-private
partnerships for bridges, airports, and the World Trade Center.
"It's across the board and we're not excluding any
opportunities," said an authority official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
LOSING MONEY ON EVERY RIDE
The agency's financial problems are enormous.
The Port Authority's free cash flow between 2007 and 2011
was a negative $2.5 billion. Free cash flow is roughly defined
as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Only the
aviation division contributed positive free cash flow in the
past five years, while the ports and the interstate
transportation systems lost money.
Mass transit systems around the nation usually lose money
but the PATH system, which carries commuters across the Hudson
River, is notable for its rich subsidy.
"PATH alone produced a loss of $3.11 for every passenger
carried," the report said.
Commerce in the ports generated a loss of almost $755
million - more than $28 per container - as the "income revenue
stream from tenant rentals is insufficient to offset large,
recurring capital projects, such as dredging," the report said.
The Port Authority traditionally has focused on
transportation, but it also has a role in economic development.
The World Trade Center project, in the eyes of some critics, has
pulled the authority too heavily into real estate development.
The latest report sets out "a number of steps to
return the agency to its core mission as a key driver of
economic growth for the region and as a provider of
transportation infrastructure," Chairman David Samson said.
In addition to the recommendations to cut costs and increase
revenue, the report outlined a management overhaul to improve
coordination. It also proposed updating a strategic plan that
dates back to 2006, and revising compensation for the Port
Authority's 7,000 workers to differentiate between "merit and
tenure."
Cuomo and Christie, in a joint statement, said the
"conclusions by two independent reviews show that the Port
Authority is finally on the right track, and the necessary
reforms put into place by the agency's leadership are beginning
to deliver results, just as we demanded,"