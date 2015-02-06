TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese automakers are being
forced to ship some car parts to U.S. plants by expensive air
cargo and tweak production processes as a protracted labour
dispute at U.S. West Coast ports shows no signs of letting up.
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's Subaru, the
fastest-growing brand in the United States, said this week that
it now had to shoulder an extra 7 billion yen ($60 million) in
costs a month due to air freight, which has seen prices go up
with the extra demand.
"It looked like the labour talks were going well at one
point but in recent days the slowdown has grown quite severe,"
Fuji Heavy Chief Financial Officer Mitsuru Takahashi said.
He said that without the move to chartered cargo flights,
the automaker's U.S. production would have come to a halt in
mid-February. "I think others are in the same boat," he added.
Ports along the U.S. West Coast have been experiencing
severe delays since October, due partly to lengthy labour talks
between dockworkers and the group representing shippers and
terminal operators - a situation reminiscent of the disruptions
seen during the West Coast ports shutdown in 2002.
The chief labour negotiator for the operators this week
warned ports were days away from complete gridlock. Union
officials in turn played down the potential for shutdowns,
suggesting management was exaggerating the situation as a
negotiation tactic.
Toyota Motor Corp, which built about 2 million
vehicles in North America last year, has eliminated overtime at
some factories in North America, a spokeswoman said. The company
declined to disclose whether it was using air freight, adding
only that it expected no major change to its overall production
plans.
Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co said
they had switched to air freight for some components, from
late-January and December, respectively.
Hyundai Motor said it was seeing no impact on
production so far as it had added and diversified shipping
routes. Hyundai uses eastern ports more than western ones to
supply its factory in Alabama, a spokesman said.
The last time dockworkers' contract negotiations led to a
shutdown of West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies
imposed a lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court
order sought by President George W. Bush.
The latest dispute had also forced McDonald's Japan
to offer only small-sized french fries temporarily and ship in
some by air, although a spokeswoman said its menu was now back
to normal. KFC Japan suspended sales of its fries last
month, and it remains unclear when they would restart, a
spokeswoman said.
($1 = 117.3300 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo and Hyunjoo
Jin in Seoul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)