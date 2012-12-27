NEW YORK Dec 27 Oil terminals in the New York
Harbor are expected to operate through a dock workers strike
scheduled for later this week, traders and sources close to port
operations said on Thursday.
Normal operations are likely at the terminals since their
workers are not organized by the union calling for the walkout,
the sources said.
The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) called
the strike last week after its contract negotiations broke down
with the United States Maritime Alliance Ltd (USMX), which
represents the employing shippers and port operators.
In its strike order, the ILA urged workers not to handle
container cargoes with the exception of commodities with limited
shelf life, mail and military shipments. The order does not
cover oil and refined fuel products.
The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service said on
Monday that the two parties have agreed to a meeting but did not
disclose when that would take place. Should they fail to agree
on a contract, the strike will start on Sunday at 14 ports along
the U.S. East Coast.
The contract dispute concerns container royalties, payments
made to longshoremen that supplement their income. The royalties
were first introduced in the 1960s to protect union jobs as
cargo handling became automated, according to the ILA.
The New York Harbor energy hub receives up to 1.5 million
barrels a day at multiple oil terminals spread over a
125-square-mile area in New York and New Jersey.
On the Gulf Coast, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Offshore
Oil Port (LOOP), which handles foreign crude oil shipped to
Louisiana, said she expects normal operations during the strike.
Representatives of the ILA could not be reached for comment.