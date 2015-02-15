By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Japanese carmaker Honda
Motor Co Ltd plans to slow production at some of its
plants in North America due to a parts shortage caused by a
partial shutdown of ports along the West Coast.
The company expects shortages at its operations in Ohio,
Indiana and Ontario, Canada, starting Monday and for each plant
to adjust its production between Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, spokesman
Mark Morrison told Reuters by email.
Ports along the U.S. West Coast are near gridlock due to a
lengthy labor dispute between dockworkers and the group
representing shippers and terminal operators.
With cargo delays rippling through the U.S. economy,
President Barack Obama on Saturday dispatched U.S. Labor
Secretary Tom Perez to California to help broker an agreement
between shipping companies and dock workers.
"We do not have a sufficient supply of several critical
parts to keep the production lines running smoothly and
efficiently. These parts include a small number of critical
parts such as electronics, and some larger assemblies such as
transmissions," Morrison said.
Honda plants expected to slow production of models including
the Civic, CR-V, Accord and Acura, Morrison said.
It and other car makers have already been transporting some
crucial parts from Asia to U.S. factories by airplane due to the
disruption caused by the labor dispute.
Toyota Motor Corp, which built about 2 million
vehicles in North America last year, has eliminated overtime at
some factories in North America.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)