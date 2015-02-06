(Adds union response, more background)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 6 The loading and unloading of
cargo freighters will be suspended at all 29 U.S. West Coast
ports this weekend because of chronic slowdowns on the docks
that shippers and terminal operators have blamed on the
dockworkers' union, the companies said on Friday.
However, the Pacific Maritime Association said terminal
yard, rail and gate operations at the ports, which handle nearly
half of U.S. maritime trade and over 70 percent of imports from
Asia, will go on at the discretion of terminal managers through
Saturday and Sunday, the group said.
The announcement came as tensions mounted over negotiations
on a new labor contract for 20,000 dockworkers, represented by
the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, that have
dragged on for nearly nine months.
"In light of ongoing union slowdowns up and down the coast
which have brought the ports almost to a standstill, PMA member
companies finally have concluded that they will no longer
continue to pay workers premium pay for diminished
productivity," the association said in a brief statement.
It said vessel loading and unloading operations were
scheduled to resume on Monday, while yard operations - moving
unloaded cargo containers for truck and rail delivery to
customers - would continue at terminal operators' discretion.
The union, insisting the two sides were close to reaching a
settlement, branded the shippers' move as another act of public
posturing that would distract from the talks.
News of the weekend suspension came two days after the PMA's
chief executive, James McKenna, warned that ports plagued by
severe cargo congestion in recent months were nearing the point
of complete gridlock.
The companies have repeatedly accused the union of
orchestrating work slowdowns at the ports to gain leverage in
contract negotiations that have dragged on for nine months
The union denies this and has faulted the carriers
themselves for the congestion, citing numerous changes in
shipping practices as contributing factors.
The union also has downplayed the magnitude of the
congestion, suggesting that management was exaggerating a crisis
as a late-hour negotiation ploy.
"Closing down the ports over the weekend is a crazy way to
do business because it's hurting customers and adding to the
already serious congestion crisis that the industry has
created," union spokesman Craig Merrilees said. "We can't afford
to be distracted by gimmicks and games."
The last time dockworkers' contract negotiations led to a
full shutdown of the West Coast ports was in 2002, when the
companies imposed a lockout that was lifted 10 days later under
a court order sought by President George W. Bush as he invoked
the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
Then as now, the companies accused the unions of instigating
work slowdowns, and the union blamed management.
The PMA has estimated that the 2002 lockout cost $15.6
billion in economic losses.
