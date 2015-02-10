(Adds talks now to resume on Wednesday, more details on
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 9 U.S. West Coast port
operations resumed in full on Monday after shipping companies
halted loading and unloading of freighters for the weekend,
citing chronic cargo backups that shippers and dockworkers have
blamed on each other during months of labor tensions.
But a planned resumption of federally mediated contract
talks was pushed back until Wednesday without explanation, even
as the White House joined retailers and manufacturers in urging
the sides to redouble efforts to settle a dispute that has
rippled through the U.S. commercial supply chain.
Shippers and terminal operators announced last week they
would suspend cargo crane operations for container vessels at
the ports on Saturday and Sunday because of mounting congestion
that they said had brought the docks to virtual gridlock.
Still, work continued in the terminal yards through the
weekend to clear cargo containers stacking up on the
waterfronts, at least at the five busiest ports - Los Angeles,
Long Beach, Oakland, Seattle and Tacoma, according to management
spokesman Steve Getzug.
Both sides said full port operations were restored on Monday
as planned. The 29 ports affected handle nearly half of all U.S.
maritime trade and more than 70 percent of Asian imports.
The companies have accused the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union of instigating work slowdowns since October to
gain leverage for 20,000 dockworkers whose contract talks with
the Pacific Maritime Association have dragged on for nine
months.
The union faults the carriers for worsening congestion,
citing changes in shipping practices. Union officials have said
a settlement is near, and characterized the shippers' weekend
move as posturing aimed at exaggerating the magnitude of the
crisis.
The companies have said they remained at odds with the union
over several issues, including the system for binding
arbitration of contract disputes.
RIPPLE EFFECTS
Port slowdowns have trickled through the U.S. distribution
chain, disrupting shipments of a wide range of goods affecting
agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and retail.
The Obama administration is monitoring the situation and
urged an expeditious resolution, but the dispute "is up to the
two parties to resolve at the bargaining table," White House
spokesman Frank Benenati said,
The last time contract talks led to a full shutdown of the
West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies imposed a
lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court order sought
by President George W. Bush, invoking the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
The shipping industry has estimated the 2002 lockout caused
$15.6 billion in economic losses. When it ended, some 200
freighters were waiting at anchor to be unloaded up and down the
coast.
By comparison, 23 vessels were anchored awaiting berths on
Monday outside Los Angeles and Long Beach, down from 31 on
Sunday, port authorities said. Another 13 freighters were idled
off the Puget Sound ports of Tacoma and Seattle.
Once a settlement is reached, it will take six to eight
weeks to clear out the immediate backlog at the ports of Los
Angeles and Long Beach - the nation's two busiest container
cargo hubs - and possibly a few months more to restore freight
traffic to normal, port representatives said.
The National Association of Manufacturers and the National
Retail Federation have projected that a new 10-day port shutdown
could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Both
groups renewed their calls on Monday for the administration to
ratchet up pressure for a settlement.
"If the administration can impart a message of urgency, that
would certainly be helpful," said Robyn Boerstling,
transportation director for the manufacturers group.
She said a number of manufacturers had reported that
uncertainty surrounding the ports dispute had led some Asian
buyers to cancel U.S. factory orders.
Industry executives say many retailers were already
rerouting some seagoing shipments through the Eastern seaboard,
the Gulf Coast, Mexico and Canada, as well as via air freight,
changes that could add billions of dollars in costs to the
supply chain.
