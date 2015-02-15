SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Growing numbers of freighters were backed up around the United States' two busiest cargo hubs on Sunday due to a dispute between shipping companies and dock workers that has led to a partial shutdown of ports along the West Coast.

With cargo delays rippling through the U.S. economy, President Barack Obama on Saturday dispatched U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez to California to help broker an agreement.

By Sunday morning, 34 container ships, tankers and other cargo vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, up from 32 on Saturday, said Lee Peterson, a spokesman for the port of Long Beach.

Cargo ships waiting at anchor and unable to load their goods were visible from highways and beaches for miles along the coast, an unusual spectacle, he said.

Those delays have slowed deliveries of a wide range of goods, from agricultural produce to house wares and apparel, leading retailers to pressure Obama to intervene to resolve the dispute.

The Obama administration's move to send Perez came after shippers vowed to prevent the loading and unloading of freight through Monday from container ships at the 29 ports, barring a settlement in talks with the dock workers' union.

The shipping companies said they were unwilling to pay union workers higher wages for weekend shifts and the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday while productivity declines and cargo backups reach the point of near gridlock, after months of chronic congestion in freight traffic.

The Department of Labor did not respond to a request for comment about when Perez would meet with the union and representatives of the shipping companies.

On Friday, negotiators for the union representing 20,000 dock workers at the ports and management's bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association, agreed to a federal mediator's request for a 48-hour news blackout. The two sides held a bargaining session on Thursday that marked their first face-to-face meeting in nearly a week. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Stephen Powell)