By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 17 U.S. West Coast ports that
were closed to incoming cargo vessels during the holiday weekend
reopened in full on Tuesday as Labor Secretary Tom Perez arrived
in San Francisco seeking to broker a settlement ending months of
shipping disruptions.
Perez was sent to meet with the two sides in the conflict at
the behest of President Barack Obama, who has come under
mounting pressure to weigh in on a labor dispute that has
cascaded through the U.S. commercial supply chain and beyond.
But there was no immediate word on exactly when or under
what conditions he would join in talks between the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union, representing 20,000 dockworkers,
and the bargaining agent for shipping companies and terminal
operations, the Pacific Maritime Association.
Neither side has spoken about the negotiations since
agreeing on Friday to honor a news blackout requested by a
federal mediator. No face-to-face talks between the parties are
believed to have occurred since then.
The PMA previously said the talks, which have dragged on for
nine months, hit a new snag on a union demand for changes in the
system of binding arbitration of contract disputes. The union
has insisted the two sides are near an accord.
Operations to load and unload cargo vessels at all 29 West
Coast ports were halted through the holiday weekend as of Friday
night but resumed Tuesday morning, port authorities said. More
than 30 freighters idled through the weekend waiting for berths
to open outside the adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach, the nation's two busiest cargo hubs.
It was the longest such suspension in the months-long labor
dispute. Vessel operations were likewise suspended for two days
last weekend, and again last Thursday, which was a union
holiday.
But shippers said work at the ports continued in the
dockyards, rail yards and terminal gates to move cargo already
unloaded from ships.
DOMINO EFFECT
The affected ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia. A domino
effect has rippled through much of the U.S. economy, extending
to agriculture, manufacturing, retail and transportation.
California farmers have been hit especially hard, with port
disruptions posing a major barrier to perishable goods headed to
overseas markets and export losses estimated to be running at
hundreds of millions of dollars a week.
Asian exporters faced rising shipping rates and some have
been forced to reroute their goods by more costly air freight.
One automaker, Japan's Honda Motor Co, said on Sunday
it would slow production for a week at plants in Ohio, Indiana
and the Canadian province of Ontario, because of port-related
delays in parts shipments to those factories.
The shippers have said they were curtailing port operations
because they were no longer willing to pay union workers premium
overnight, holiday and weekend wages during work slowdowns the
companies have accused the union of orchestrating.
The union has blamed changes in shipping practices
instituted by the carriers themselves for causing worsening
backlogs and say that suspending vessel operations has only made
matters worse.
Port officials say it will take six to eight weeks to clear
the immediate backlog of cargo containers piled up on the docks
once the dispute is settled and several months for freight
traffic to return to a normal rhythm.
Shipping industry experts say a longer-term concern is that
American export business lost to other countries and other
ports, may not return once the crisis is over.
The retail and manufacturing industries have projected that
a full, extended shutdown of the ports could cost the U.S.
economy some $2 billion a day.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Rancho, Mirage,
California; Editing by Bill Trott)