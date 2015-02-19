(Adds Labor Department statement, Commerce Secretary joins
talks)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 18 Two U.S. Cabinet secretaries
joined congressional leaders, three governors and a big-city
mayor on Wednesday in pushing shipping lines and the
dockworkers' union to settle a contract dispute that has led to
months of turmoil and cargo backups at 29 West Coast ports.
Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker weighed in as emissaries of President Barack Obama, who
has come under rising political pressure to intervene in a
conflict that has reverberated through the trans-Pacific
commercial supply chain and could, by some estimates, cost the
U.S. economy billions of dollars.
Worsening cargo congestion that the union and shippers blame
on each other has slowed freight traffic since October at the
ports, which handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime trade and
more than 70 percent of the country's imports from Asia.
More recently, the shipping companies have sharply curtailed
operations at the terminals, suspending the loading and
unloading of cargo vessels for night shifts, holidays and
weekends at the five busiest ports.
Work has continued around the clock in the dockyards, rail
yards and terminal gates for most of the ports. Some smaller
ports remained open to nighttime vessel operations as well.
The union and shipping companies each accuse the other side
of instigating the disruptions to gain leverage in contract
negotiations that have dragged on for nine months, appearing to
hit a roadblock in the last two weeks.
ARBITRATION CITED IN SNAGGED TALKS
The bargaining agent for the shippers and terminal
operators, the Pacific Maritime Association, has said talks hit
a snag over a union demand for changes in the system of binding
arbitration of contract disputes.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union,
representing 20,000 dockworkers, has insisted that an accord was
near in the negotiations, which a federal mediator was assigned
to oversee last month.
Perez joined the San Francisco talks for the first time on
Tuesday, according to his spokeswoman, Xochitl Hinojosa, urging
the parties to "come to an immediate agreement to prevent
further damage to our economy."
He was joined for another round of talks on Wednesday, she
said, by Pritzker and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, whose
city encompasses the nation's busiest cargo port and lies
adjacent to the No. 2 cargo hub at Long Beach.
Sources familiar with the situation said Perez huddled with
each party separately, then briefly together on Tuesday, and met
with both sides again on Wednesday as negotiations and
"sidebars" stretched into the evening.
Meanwhile, the governors of the three West Coast states -
California, Oregon and Washington - all Democrats, issued a
statement on Wednesday welcoming Perez' involvement and calling
for a quick resolution to the dispute.
Separately, eight congressional Republicans who chair House
or Senate panels with jurisdiction over transportation and labor
sent a letter to Obama on Wednesday urging him to take further
unspecified action if a settlement is not reached by March 2 -
two months from the date the federal mediator was appointed.
A Senate Commerce Committee spokeswoman, Lauren Hammond,
said the letter's reference to "exercising additional leadership
to resolve the situation" could be interpreted to mean invoking
the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
Under that law, a president can seek a federal court order
compelling the end to a work stoppage in a labor dispute if it
poses a national emergency. But labor law experts have said it
would be difficult to make such a case to a judge under current
circumstances.
The union and the PMA have declined public comment since a
federal mediator called for a news blackout last Friday.
The last time contract talks led to a full shutdown of the
West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies imposed a
lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court order sought
by President George W. Bush under Taft-Hartley.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing by
Will Dunham, Peter Cooney, Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)