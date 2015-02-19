LOS ANGELES Feb 19 All marine terminal work was suspended for the day on Thursday at the port of Oakland, California, as the dockworkers union and shippers continued talks aimed at settling a labor dispute that has disrupted cargo traffic along the West Coast waterfront for months.

Union and port officials said the local chapter of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union chose to hold its monthly so-called "stop work" membership meeting during the day on Thursday, rather than at night when such sessions have traditionally been held in the past.

The shipping companies and terminal operators have already ceased night-time vessel operations at Oakland and several other of the busiest West Coast ports since mid-January in their ongoing contract dispute with the union. Daytime operations were continuing on Thursday at all 29 West Coast ports. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)