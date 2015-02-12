(Adds comment from union, National Retail Federation)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Shipping lines will
partially shut down 29 U.S. West Coast ports for four of the
next five days, the companies said on Wednesday, as they
postponed the latest round of protracted labor talks with the
dockworkers union amid mounting cargo backups at the harbors.
The loading and unloading of cargo freighters will be
suspended, as operations were last weekend, on Thursday and
again on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the companies' bargaining
agent, the Pacific Maritime Association, said in a statement.
Citing chronic slowdowns in freight traffic they blamed the
union for instigating, the companies said it made no sense to
pay union workers higher holiday and weekend wages "for severely
diminished productivity while the backlog of cargo at West Coast
ports grows."
Union shifts worked this Thursday and next Monday would
command premium pay in observance of separate Presidents Day
holidays that fall on Lincoln and Washington's birthdays.
While vessel operations are suspended, work will continue at
management's discretion in the terminal yards, rail hubs and
terminal gates during those days for the clearing of cargo
containers stacked up at the ports.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which
represents 20,000 dockworkers, said the shippers were engaging
in brinkmanship even as they called off what would have been the
first contract bargaining session since last Friday.
"This is an effort by the employers to put economic pressure
on our members and to gain leverage in contract talks," union
President Robert McEllrath said.
The two sides said federally mediated talks that were set to
resume on Wednesday have now been moved to Thursday.
A spokesman for the shippers, Steve Getzug, denied
suggestions that management was stonewalling. He said the PMA's
board of directors and its negotiating team had been huddling
since Tuesday and "needed additional time to prepare for the
next round of talks."
RIPPLE EFFECT
The affected ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of Asian imports.
Slowdowns at those harbors have rippled through the U.S.
commercial supply chain for months, disrupting shipments of a
wide range of goods affecting agriculture, manufacturing,
transportation and retail.
The National Retail Federation, which estimates a full,
extended shutdown of the ports could cost the U.S. economy $2
billion a day, urged the Obama administration to intervene to
keep the two sides "at the negotiating table until a deal is
done."
The White House has said it was monitoring the situation and
that it was up to the parties to resolve their own differences.
The companies have accused the union of orchestrating work
slowdowns since October as a pressure tactic.
The union has faulted the carriers themselves for the
worsening cargo congestion, pointing to changes in shipping
practices cited by port authorities as contributing factors.
The freight backups have been most pronounced at the ports
of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two busiest cargo
hubs.
The chief executive officer of the Long Beach port, Jon
Slangerup, said on Wednesday he understood that the two sides
could clinch a deal in "a matter of days," and that the talks
were stuck on one last point of contention - the issue of
binding arbitration for settling contract disputes.
The companies say union negotiators are seeking the right to
dismiss any arbitrator who rules against the union at the end of
each contract period, a demand management says is aimed at
removing arbitrators who have found the union guilty of more
than 200 slowdowns or work stoppages. A union spokesman has
characterized that assertion as "totally inaccurate."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr and Ken Wills)