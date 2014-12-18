By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Negotiators for shipping
lines and terminal operators at 29 U.S. West Coast ports remain
far from a deal with union dockworkers after seven months of
contract talks, the companies said on Wednesday, again blaming
the union for waterfront cargo slowdowns.
The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) statement came a day
before the companies were slated to resume face-to-face
bargaining with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union,
representing 20,000 West Coast dockworkers in the talks.
The two sides huddled separately on Wednesday, two days
after the union furnished the companies a counter-offer to a new
set of proposals delivered by management last week.
"We are awaiting their reply, and perhaps they will have a
response to all or part of our proposal" when talks resume,
union spokesman Craig Merrilees said.
Ninety union delegates from all 29 ports met on Monday and
Tuesday in San Francisco and voted unanimously to endorse their
negotiating team. Both sides had said ahead of the union caucus
that they were making progress, albeit slowly.
The two parties have strictly abided by a news blackout on
details of their talks or the issues at stake. But on Wednesday
the PMA issued a short communique denying any "statements and
rumors that our negotiations are 'close' to a final contract."
"Even after seven months of negotiations, we remain far
apart on several issues, and the union slowdowns continue to
disrupt the movement of cargo through the ports," the PMA said.
Management has repeatedly accused the union of trying to
gain bargaining leverage by orchestrating chronic cargo backups
plaguing several West Coast ports since mid-October, most
notably at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach - the
nation's two busiest container cargo hubs.
Union officials dispute this. They point instead to other
factors port officials cite as the main causes of gridlock.
Chief among them is a shortage of tractor-trailer chassis used
for hauling cargo from ports to warehouses, a situation created
when shippers decided to sell off their chassis to third-party
equipment-leasing companies.
Port officials also point to record import levels, rail
service delays and the advent of super-sized container vessels
delivering greater cargo volumes all at once.
The port slowdowns, coming just after the peak holiday
shipping season, have nevertheless rippled through the
commercial supply chain.
On a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, FedEx Corp
executives blamed West Coast port labor tensions for
cargo backups they said have caused retail inventory shortages.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)