LOS ANGELES Dec 22 Shipping lines and terminal operators at 29 U.S. West Coast ports requested federal mediation on Monday in their contract talks with the union for 20,000 dockworkers, saying the two sides remain far from a deal after seven months of negotiations.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union has so far resisted previous calls by the National Retail Federation and others for President Barack Obama to intervene in the talks through mediation, saying the parties were making slow but steady progress. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Beech)