* Key issue is $7 billion surplus in retirement fund
* Committee set to mark up bill next week - Lieberman
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The U.S. Postal Service would
be allowed to tap into an estimated multibillion-dollar
retirement fund surplus to ease its financial troubles under a
bipartisan bill unveiled in the Senate on Wednesday.
The measure also would make the independent agency wait at
least two years before attempting to end Saturday delivery.
The bill, introduced by senators Joe Lieberman, Susan
Collins, Tom Carper and Scott Brown, likely will form the basis
of Senate plans to revamp the Postal Service.
The agency has struggled with falling mail volumes due to
the Internet and the recession, as well as a massive annual
payment to prefund retiree health benefits imposed by Congress
in 2006.
"Too many people still rely on the Postal Service for us to
sit back and allow it to collapse," said Lieberman, whose
committee oversees the Postal Service and plans to debate the
bill next week.
"The Postmaster General made it very clear to us that he
needs the ability to cut $20 billion from the Postal Service's
annual budget. We're giving him and his employees ... the tools
to achieve that significant amount of savings," he said.
Absent action from Congress, the Postal Service has little
flexibility to cut costs and restructure its business.
The world's largest mail carrier, which receives no
taxpayer money to pay for operations, has announced
cost-cutting moves including possibly closing thousands of post
offices.
The bill largely represents a compromise between earlier
bills from Democrat Carper and Republican Collins.
It incorporates ideas Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe
had asked Congress to consider, including giving back to the
agency an estimated $7 billion surplus in a Postal Service
retirement fund.
BUYOUTS, DEBT PAYMENTS
The agency would be able to use about a quarter of that
money to offer buyouts and retirement incentives to cut the
postal workforce. The rest could be used to make payments to
the federal government or pay off about $15 billion borrowed
from the U.S. Treasury in recent years, Collins said during a
press conference at the U.S. Capitol.
Republican Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the
House of Representatives Oversight Committee, has warned
returning the surplus could be problematic if the agency later
runs a deficit and needs those funds. [ID:nN1E79C1FJ]
Collins applauded provisions to protect six-day mail
delivery for at least two years and transition older workers
from disability compensation to retirement.
She has criticized proposals to scrap Saturday mail and
wants to overhaul workers' compensation at the federal level.
The compromise bill also retains proposals from Carper's
bill, including allowing the Postal Service to offer some
services for state governments and deliver wine and beer.
"From what we've seen so far, this bill is a smart and
balanced approach that can shore up the Postal Service and help
preserve the 8 million private-sector jobs that rely on the
mail," said Art Sackler of mailing group the Coalition for a
21st Century Postal Service.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Xavier Briand)