* Agency set to default on payment for retiree benefits
* Default would not cause service interruptions, USPS says
* Uncertainty seen accelerating some mailers' move to online
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Postal Service is
set this week to default on a giant payment, the latest blow
illustrating Congress' slow progress toward fixing the agency's
deep financial woes and one that could damage some customers'
confidence.
The Postal Service has said for months that it could not
afford to make the $5.5 billion payment for future retiree
health benefits, which was originally due in 2011 but was
delayed by Congress until Aug. 1.
The mail agency, which relies on sales of stamps and other
products rather than taxpayer funds, has said the same about a
second payment due at the end of the fiscal year in September.
Congress has so far made no significant push to delay the
payment again. Missing the health pre-payment, the first default
in the agency's history, would not cause interruptions in
service or prevent the Postal Service from paying suppliers and
employees, USPS spokesman David Partenheimer said in an email.
But trade groups, mailing industry lobbyists and some
business owners said the approaching default raises questions
about the Postal Service's financial stability and Congress's
commitment to helping remedy the agency's money woes.
Eroding confidence in the Postal Service's future adds
incentive for mailers to explore alternatives to traditional
mail, they said - a shift that would only deepen the agency's
troubles.
"Each one of these deadlines that gets hit and missed, I
think, creates a degree of uncertainty in the minds of those who
make decisions about how they're going to manage specific
marketing campaigns," said Ken Garner, president of the Mailing
and Fulfillment Service Association, a trade group representing
mailers, printers and other mailing industry businesses.
"It just creates again this movement away from mail as a
product," he said.
HOW WE GOT HERE
In 2006, Congress passed a requirement that the Postal
Service set aside funds each year to use toward retiree health
benefits years later, when the agency's spending on benefits was
forecast to balloon.
As Americans have increasingly turned to online
communication, the Postal Service has steadily lost money each
year and has struggled to meet the annual, multi-billion-dollar
retiree benefit payment obligations.
The agency lost $5.1 billion in fiscal year 2011.
"The need for comprehensive postal reform legislation has
never been more urgent," USPS's Partenheimer said in an email.
"Absent legislative change, we will be forced to default on two
payments due this fiscal year to prefund retiree health
benefits."
Lawmakers from both parties have said for more than a year
that they planned to tackle legislation to overhaul the Postal
Service and help return it to profitability, but the House of
Representatives and the Senate do not appear close to a deal.
The Senate passed a bill in April that would spread the
retiree health payments over more years, allow the Postal
Service to end Saturday mail delivery, and let it use surplus
funds in a retirement account to offer early retirement
incentives as a way to reduce the workforce.
House leaders said last month they hoped to bring their own
bill - which would keep the health pre-payments and create
oversight groups to close facilities and cut costs - up for a
vote before the summer recess. But a House vote has not been
scheduled, and lawmakers leave at the end of this week until
after the U.S. Labor Day holiday in early September.
"It's well past time for House leaders to follow through on
past assurances to hold a vote on a postal reform bill," said
Democratic Senator Tom Carper, one of the Senate bill's authors.
SHIFT TO ONLINE
Most members of the mailing community believe Congress will
eventually pass postal legislation. But many said they worry
that the longer that takes, the more likely a postal overhaul
could involve painful changes in service - facility closings,
delivery delays or rate increases.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty has spurred some businesses'
efforts to look for ways to move transactions online, supplement
direct mail communications with email and social networking, or
branch out into new fields, industry insiders said.
"Those negative news stories are not unnoticed by major
advertisers, by financial services companies, by other very,
very large mailers who are looking at the months ahead in 2013
and thinking, 'How should I commit my media dollars?'" said Ben
Cooper, of the Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service,
which represents the private sector mailing industry and some 8
million workers.
"These are not good signals to the market," he said.
The movement away from mail has already begun for some
businesses. Banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America have used the Postal Service's struggles to
encourage customers to take advantage of online services such as
electronic money transfer options.
Dave Lewis, vice president of marketing at ProList in
Gaithersburg, Maryland, said many of the associations he works
with have stopped sending cards in the mail to remind people to
renew memberships. Instead, they are sending the reminders by
email.
L.F. Miller, president of Catawba Print and Mail in Hickory,
North Carolina, said his company is moving away from primarily
making its money on mailing services into on-demand printing and
other offerings.
To be sure, mailers, including many who worry about the
future of the Postal Service, say the mail is still the best
method of communication for many businesses. Emails can get
caught in filters, and older Americans are not active on social
networks. The Postal Service also works extensively with big
mailers to keep them using the mail.
Don Jarred, vice president of production services for Aspen
Marketing Services, said direct mail continues to be a major
feature in clients' marketing plans.
And Neil Metviner, chief marketing officer at OSG Billing,
said that while some of his customers have expanded into
electronic billing for convenience, he did not see his business
changing as a result of fear about the Postal Service.
Even so, some mailers are eyeing alternatives.
"I don't have faith in making money on the mailing side
anymore," Miller said.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)