* Bill would extend deadline for health payment 90 days
* $5.5 bln for retiree health due at end of month
* Lawmakers, White House readying overhaul plans
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A group of Democratic
lawmakers introduced legislation on Monday that would allow the
cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service to delay for 90 days a
massive upcoming payment for retiree health benefits.
Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe has said the mail agency
will default on the $5.5 billion payment, due at the end of
September. The Obama administration wants Congress to extend
the due date while it crafts an agency overhaul, an official
told lawmakers last week.
"This measure will ensure that the Postal Service and
Congress have additional time to work together on comprehensive
legislation to improve the Postal Service's long-term
viability," Representative Stephen Lynch, one of the bill's
sponsors, said in a statement.
The Postal Service, which lost more than $3 billion last
quarter, has struggled to adapt as consumers correspond by
email and pay bills online. The economic recession exacerbated
the drop-off in mail volume.
The agency says personnel costs are a large burden,
pointing to the massive payment Congress requires each year to
pre-fund expected future health care costs for postal
retirees.
Lynch and several other lawmakers have introduced other
pieces of legislation offering a range of longer-term remedies.
Proposals include cutting Saturday mail, allowing the Postal
Service to use cash from an estimated surplus in its retirement
fund to pay bills, and giving it more freedom to lay off
Other lawmakers intend to introduce bills as well,
according to a statement from Democrats on the House of
Representatives Oversight Committee. The White House plans to
introduce its own proposal in the next few weeks, Office of
Personnel Management Director John Berry said last week.
The Postal Service has taken a number of actions of its
own, announcing that it would study more than 3,600 post
offices for possible closure and asking Congress to consider
letting the agency take over health benefits for employees.