* Some lawmakers say language allows USPS wiggle room
* Say service can change what it delivers Saturdays
* Postal Service lost $16 billion last year
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, March 21 Congress foiled the
financially beleaguered U.S. Postal Service's plan to end
Saturday delivery of first-class mail when it passed legislation
on Thursday requiring six-day delivery.
The Postal Service, which lost $16 billion last year, said
last month it wanted to switch to five-day mail service to save
$2 billion annually.
Congress traditionally has included a provision in
legislation to fund the federal government each year that has
prevented the Postal Service from reducing delivery service. The
Postal Service had asked Congress not to include the provision
this time around.
Despite the request, the House of Representatives on
Thursday gave final approval to legislation that maintains the
provision, sending it to President Barack Obama to sign into
law. The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday.
But some lawmakers who support the Postal Service's plan
have said there may still be some room for it to change its
delivery schedule. They point out that the language requiring
six-day delivery is vague and does not prohibit altering what
products it delivers on Saturdays.
The Postal Service has said that while it would not pick up
or deliver first-class mail, magazines and direct mail, it would
continue to deliver packages and pharmaceutical drugs on
Saturdays.
Republican Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma and Representative
Darrell Issa of California on Thursday told the USPS Board of
Governors to move forward with implementing the five-day
delivery plan for mail.
"The Board of Governors has a fiduciary responsibility to
utilize its legal authority to implement modified 6-day mail
delivery as recently proposed," the lawmakers said in their
letter to the USPS board.
The Postal Service, they said, is in such dire financial
need that it must implement all measures to resolve its
problems.
LEGALITY IN QUESTION
Several polls have shown a majority of the public supports
ending six-day delivery of first-class mail.
The plan for a new delivery schedule would respond to
customers' changing needs and help keep the Postal Service from
becoming a burden to taxpayers, Postal Service spokesman David
Partenheimer said.
A number of lawmakers and trade groups said the plan to cut
Saturday mail service is illegal because the Postal Service
requires Congress' approval before it makes such a decision.
Democratic Representative Gerald Connolly of Virginia said
in a letter to the Government Accountability Office on Thursday
that the Postal Service is still bound by the six-day
requirement.
"Unfortunately, the Postmaster General continues to
stonewall members of Congress, withholding his legal
justifications for eliminating Saturday delivery from postal
customers and the American public," Connolly said.
Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of
Letter Carriers, said in a statement on Thursday that cutting
Saturday mail delivery would harm rural communities and small
businesses and "only serve to accelerate a financial 'death
spiral' for the Postal Service."
DROWNING IN LOSSES
The Postal Service, an independent agency not funded by
taxpayers, has said it could need a taxpayer bailout of more
than $47 billion by 2017 if Congress does not give it
flexibility to change its business model and provide it relief
from huge benefit payments.
It had planned to drop Saturday first-class mail delivery in
August.
Ending six-day, first-class mail delivery is part of the
Postal Service's larger plan to cut costs and raise revenues.
The mail carrier loses $25 million each day. The vast
majority of the losses come from heavy mandatory payments into
its future retirees' health fund take a toll, but it has also
suffered as more Americans communicate by email and the
Internet.
The Postal Service could run out of money by October if
Congress does not provide legislative relief, some experts have
estimated.
"Once the delivery schedule language ... becomes law, we will
discuss it with our Board of Governors to determine our next
steps," Partenheimer said.