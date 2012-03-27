* USPS-run health program could save $7 bln-Donahoe

* Lawmakers worry it could raise premiums, hurt federal plans

* Health proposal part of USPS five-year cost-cutting plan

By Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON, March 27 The head of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday that the agency could save about $7 billion a year by moving its employees from federal health plans to a separate benefits program, a proposal that drew skepticism from lawmakers.

The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer funds and lost more than $5 billion last year, has been scrambling to cut costs. The agency began floating the idea of taking over its retirement and health programs last August.

Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe told a House of Representatives subcommittee that eligible employees would be moved to the government-run Medicare program for the elderly and a massive annual payment to prefund retiree benefits eliminated under the proposal.

Donahoe said USPS-run plans would be better tailored to cover couples without children or single parents. Officials believe lower overall insurance premiums would reduce employee contributions to their health care, he said.

The Postal Service, which has a monopoly on U.S. mail service, has about 1 million employees and retirees. Postal unions have opposed a number of the agency's cost-cutting plans, and Donahoe said the Postal Service is still negotiating with them on the health proposal.

Members of the subcommittee, which oversees the agency, questioned whether the move would mean higher premiums for employees and whether the agency might have less leverage than federal plans to negotiate prices down.

"I am quite skeptical that the Postal Service can or should manage its own health insurance system," said Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the subcommittee.

Republican Representative Darrell Issa, who has introduced a bill to help staunch the mail carrier's losses, said he would not back the plan if the Postal Service were not facing massive losses. "I'm probably going to support your doing this, but let's have no illusions. You're just cost-shifting," Issa said.

The USPS proposal was part of the five-year turnaround plan released last month. It would cut annual costs by $20 billion by 2015 by ending Saturday delivery, closing postal facilities and other steps.

Much of the savings from the health proposal would come from ending the prefunding, which was set at $5.5 billion last year.

Issa's bill, which would create an advisory group to oversee post office closings and would have delayed the prefunding payment for 2011, was approved five months ago by the Oversight Committee but has not been scheduled for consideration by the full House.

The top Senate bill would spread the prefunding payment over more years and allow the Postal Service to end Saturday delivery after two years. Lawmakers are still haggling over details of that bill, with some arguing for more protection for rural facilities and others calling to end the prefunding entirely.

The Senate failed to get enough votes on Tuesday to begin debate on that bill.

The agency worked with the Hay Group and other health insurance experts to develop the health plan and has shared the proposal with federal officials and the Government Accountability Office.

Donahoe said the agency has not heard back from the Office of Personnel Management, which runs the federal health program.

OPM Director John Berry in September told a Senate panel that pulling postal employees out of the federal program could be expensive and complicated, and might cause some federal plans to go under.

Walton Francis, the only other witness in Tuesday's hearing, added that the Postal Service's costs could go up because its workers tend to be older than other federal employees. (Reporting By Emily Stephenson; Editing by Paul Simao)