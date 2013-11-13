By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. Postal Service,
bleeding millions of dollars daily, is hoping the 2013 holiday
season will boost its finances through a partnership with
Amazon.com, a surge in online shopping and the timely
release of a new stamp featuring a whimsical Yule gingerbread
house.
The holiday shopping and card- and gift-sending season
usually is a busy time for the USPS, which expects a 12 percent
jump in package volumes to 420 million this year from last
year's holiday season, it said.
The service is struggling financially as mail volumes tumble
because more Americans now communicate and pay bills online, and
as massive payments into its future retirees' healthcare fund
mandated by Congress take a toll.
Yet the potentially lucrative deal with online shopping
giant Amazon to deliver packages on Sundays positions USPS to
compete more favorably in the $186-billion annual e-commerce
market. Retail sites must use ground delivery services to get
purchases to their destination.
Parcel delivery is "the part of the business that the Postal
Service needs to rely on to become sustainable," said Rick
Geddes of Cornell University who has written about USPS.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday online sales
in November and December to increase by about 15 percent from
those months last year, to approximately $82 billion.
Amazon's arrangement with USPS applies only to deliveries in
select large cities including San Francisco and New York, which
will help it in those cities versus its main competitors, FedEx
Corp and United Parcel Service Inc, that offer
no Sunday delivery.
USPS has focused on package delivery as a key growth area.
In its third quarter that ended June 30, revenue from deliveries
grew 22.6 percent from the previous year.
While this holiday's e-commerce alone is unlikely to
significantly improve USPS's long-term finances, partnerships
with companies like Amazon and an arrangement to sell its
services out of Staples Inc stores will make it more
competitive, said Geddes.
The agency also expects to lure more customers with new free
package insurance and free tracking on priority mail, features
it introduced in August, and hopes the gingerbread house stamp
will encourage more people to send greeting cards.
The carrier lost nearly $16 billion last year and is seeking
legislative relief to allow it to manage its own healthcare
system and to find more innovative revenue sources.
Without legislative flexibility to run its own affairs,
innovate and raise revenue, Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe
has said the agency could require a taxpayer bailout of nearly
$50 billion by 2017.
A Postal Service spokeswoman said details about revenue and
package volume expectations from the Amazon partnership are
confidential.