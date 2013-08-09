UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Aug 9 The U.S. Postal Service lost $740 million in its third quarter that ended June 30, as aggressive cost-cutting measures helped it narrow its losses, the agency said on Friday.
The mail carrier lost $5.2 billion during the same quarter last year.
The financially troubled Postal Service was also helped by a 8.8 percent increase in revenues from shipping packages and parcels as more Americans shop online and use the agency for deliveries.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders