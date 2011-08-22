UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(This is a repeat of a story that was first published on Aug. 21. No changes have been made to the text)
Aug 22 The U.S. Postal Service, worn down by years of multibillion-dollar losses and facing insolvency next month, is lobbying Congress to pass a measure allowing it to overhaul its business model.
The government agency, which does not rely on taxpayer support, expects to default on a $5.5 billion retiree health payment in September. [ID:nN1E77I0WT]
The quasi-independent U.S. Postal Service delivers almost half the world's mail and employs over half a million Americans.
Here is a timeline of its financial history:
* 1970-1: After a two-week strike by more than 200,000 U.S. postal workers, Congress passes a law granting the agency power to negotiate wages and benefits. The law also gives the agency responsibility for funding its own operating costs with revenues from postal services.
* July 1971: Five unions merge to form the American Postal Workers Union, the world's largest postal union.
* Dec 2006: President George W. Bush signs a law requiring the agency to set aside about $5 billion each year for future health benefits of its workers. U.S. post offices are barred from offering nonpostal services like selling greeting cards or prepaid phone cards.
* 2007-2008: The Postal Service begins reporting multibillion-dollar losses as mail volume falls and an economic recession takes hold. Mail declines by more than 11 billion pieces by 2008 as consumers increasingly correspond by e-mail and pay bills online.
* July 2009: The Government Accountability Office puts the Postal Service on its list of "high-risk" federal agencies needing attention by Congress and the president.
* Sept-Nov 2009: Congress allows the agency to defer $4 billion of a scheduled $5.5 billion payment for retiree health benefits. In November, the agency still posts $3.8 billion in net losses for the year.
* Jan 2010: In response to appeals from local communities and resistance from lawmakers, the agency reduces a list of post offices slated for possible closure to 162 from 1,000.
* March 2010: The Postal Service says it will incur $238 billion in losses in the next 10 years. It proposes eliminating Saturday delivery, shutting post offices or raising its prices -- moves that need congressional or regulator approval.
* July 2010: The agency proposes raising the price of stamps for first-class mail -- letters, packages and cards from citizens and businesses -- but the Postal Regulatory Commission, an oversight body, turns down the request.
* Nov 2010: Despite cutting more than 100,000 jobs, the Postal Service reports $8.5 billion in losses for the fiscal year ended in September. Mail volume has fallen an unprecedented 20 percent since the fiscal year ending in September 2006.
* Feb 2011: President Barack Obama includes $4 billion in relief to the agency in his proposed budget for fiscal year 2012. The budget stalls as Republicans and Democrats deadlock over increasing U.S. borrowing authority.
* June 2011: Postal Service officials say the agency expects to reach its $15 billion borrowing limit this year and will probably default on its health benefits payment in September. The GAO reports that the Postal Service's financial problems are "reaching a crisis" and it must restructure.
* August 2011: The Postal Service proposes cutting 220,000 jobs and shuttering 300 processing facilities by 2015. The agency sends a note to employees saying, "We will be insolvent next month due to significant declines in mail volume and retiree health benefit prefunding costs imposed by Congress." (Reporting by Lily Kuo; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.