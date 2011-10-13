* As amended, measure would allow 12 no-mail days
* Relaxes health payment schedule, protects rural posts
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
advanced legislation to overhaul the financially strapped U.S.
Postal Service but removed a plan to immediately give the
agency authority to stop Saturday mail delivery.
The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform voted to send Chairman Darrell Issa's postal
overhaul bill to the full House, with changes.
Lawmakers voted to allow the agency to designate up to 12
mail delivery holidays each year. Six months after passage of
the bill, the Postal Service would be able to ask its
regulators for permission to stop Saturday delivery.
The panel also voted to limit the proportion of rural post
offices subject to closure and relax the time frame for an
upcoming payment to prefund retiree health benefits.
The Postal Service lost more than $3 billion in the third
quarter last year and has struggled with falling mail volumes
as Americans turn to email and pay bills online.
The agency is looking at thousands of post offices and
distribution centers for possible closure, and officials have
said they might need to lay off thousands of workers.
"If we do not act now, there will be an enormous,
multi-billion-dollar, taxpayer-funded automatic bailout because
the Treasury is on the hook ... for Postal Service retirees'
benefits even if the Postal Service collapses," Issa warned.
Issa's bill as introduced would have cut Saturday mail
delivery, eliminated reduced-rate status for some mail
categories, and set up groups to close post offices and
overhaul the agency, including renegotiating worker contracts,
if the Postal Service defaulted on payments to the government.
Democrats had criticized the plan as anti-labor, and
lawmakers from both parties have said ending Saturday mail --
which the Postal Service has said could save about $3 billion
per year -- would disproportionately hurt rural communities.
The committee approved several amendments that could make
the bill more palatable to rural lawmakers.
An amendment from Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz
would allow the Postal Service to establish 12 mail delivery
holidays instead of immediately letting it end Saturday
delivery.
Another Republican amendment would ease the burden of a
massive annual payment the Postal Service must make to prefund
retiree health benefits. The Postal Service nearly defaulted on
the $5.5 billion payment in September, but Congress at the last
minute extended the deadline until mid-November.
The amendment from Representative James Lankford would
allow the Postal Service to pay $1 billion this year and make
up the rest of the payment in later years.
Democrat Stephen Lynch and other Democrats, along with
Postal Service officials, support ending the prepayment.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)