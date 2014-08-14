(Corrects to show that $1.5 billion increase in operating
expenses was as a result of workers compensation fair value
adjustment, and not workers compensation payments as previously
stated in sixth paragraph.)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. Postal Service
continued to bleed money during its second quarter, despite an
increase in package revenues and an emergency price hike that
took effect in January.
The agency said on Monday that it lost $2 billion from April
to June, compared with a net loss of $740 million in the same
period last year, and a $1.9 billion loss in its first quarter.
An increase in its shipping and package business helped the
agency see a 2 percent rise from last year in its total
operating revenues to $16.5 billion.
USPS has focused on its shipping and package business and
expanded to Sunday package delivery as more people shop online
and need a service to deliver their purchases. Shipping and
package revenue jumped 6.6 percent, compared with the same
period last year.
The volume of its most profitable product, first-class mail,
fell 1.4 percent as more people communicate electronically, but
the temporary rate increase helped offset the losses by bringing
a 3.2 percent rise in revenues for that product. The rate
iincrease is a temporary measure to mitigate the effects of the
recession.
The jump in losses was largely due to a $1.5 billion
increase in operating expenses as a result of a workers
compensation fair value adjustment, the agency said.
USPS blames much of its financial troubles on a 2006 mandate
to stow away billions of dollars for its future retirees'
healthcare. The Postal Service already defaulted on three of its
payments into the fund and does not expect to make the next $5.7
billion installment due September 30.
Because of continued losses, the agency also said, it has
not been able to update its fleet.
"To continue to provide world-class service and remain
competitive, we must invest up to $10 billion to replace our
aging vehicle fleet, purchase additional package-sorting
equipment, and make necessary upgrades to our infrastructure,"
said USPS Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
Joseph Corbett.
USPS and postal unions have so far failed to coax U.S.
lawmakers to allow it to modify its business, including
eliminating or modifying the future retirees' health fund.
The agency also wants Congress to authorize it to limit
door-to-door delivery and to cut Saturday mail delivery, but
those plans have been blocked by some unions and lawmakers who
say it would hurt their communities.
Despite the red ink, the latest announcement showed an
improvement from 2012 when USPS lost $15.9 billion that year.
Many in the industry point to these improvements as a sign
that the agency does not need to make the drastic service cuts
it has sought.
"Given the positive mail trends, it would be irresponsible
to degrade services to Americans and their businesses, which
would drive away mail - and revenue - and stop the postal
turnaround in its tracks," Fredric Rolando, president of the
National Association of Letter Carriers, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Jonathan Oatis)