* Postal Service considered closing 3,600 offices
* USPS says will keep locations open with shorter hours
* Postmaster says listened to customers in rural America
* USPS is losing billions of dollars per year
By Lily Kuo and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, May 9 The U.S. Postal Service said
on Wednesday that it is abandoning for now its plan to close
thousands of post offices in rural locations and instead will
shorten their hours of operation.
The change represents a victory for U.S. lawmakers and rural
communities who created a backlash against the cash-strapped
agency last summer when it began considering more than 3,600
post offices for closure this year.
Rather than shuttering offices starting next week, when a
self-imposed moratorium on closings was set to end, the plan is
to cut the operating hours of 13,000 locations with little
traffic to between two and six hours a day.
"We've listened to our customers in rural America and we've
heard them loud and clear - they want to keep their post offices
open," said Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe. "There's no plan
for closings at this point."
The new plan would save more money - roughly $500 million
annually compared to $200 million under the old plan - and could
placate some lawmakers in Washington who have been critical of
the virtually bankrupt agency as it pushes for other
controversial changes, such as ending Saturday mail or raising
postage rates.
But lawmakers cautioned that removing the threat of
thousands of closings should not dissuade Congress from urgently
passing legislation to staunch the USPS's annual losses of
billions of dollars.
The Postal Service, which relies on sales of stamps and
other products rather than taxpayer dollars, has been losing
billions of dollars each year as Americans increasingly
communicate online.
Barring drastic changes, many of which require congressional
action, officials have said the mail agency could face annual
losses of $18 billion by 2015.
The Senate passed legislation last month that allows the
USPS to end Saturday mail delivery after two years, restructures
a massive annual payment for future retiree health benefits, and
lets it use a surplus of about $11 billion in a retirement
account to offer retirement incentives to older workers.
House of Representatives leaders have not scheduled a vote
on postal legislation, and a bill from Republican Darrell Issa
that passed his Oversight Committee more than six months ago is
significantly different from the Senate version.
One of the major differences between the bills was how to
handle post office closings. The Senate bill put in place
additional protections for rural locations, such as requiring
the agency to look at Internet access in each community.
During debate on the Senate floor, some senators said the
bill did not go far enough and called for a longer moratorium on
post office closings. Others favored the House approach, which
tasks an oversight group with deciding which locations to close.
The Postal Service's move to keep post offices open at
reduced hours could eliminate that controversial debate among
lawmakers, said Art Sackler of the Coalition for a 21st Century
Postal Service, a group that represents business mailers.
"I think that's a step in the right direction, both from the
standpoint of serving the public and from removing a real choke
point on getting the legislation that is so urgently needed,"
Sackler said. "The path is clearer to getting a bill done here."
The Postal Service is now seeking regulatory approval for
the new rural post office strategy, which would not be
completely implemented until September 2014.
LEGISLATIVE HOPE
Lawmakers repeated calls on Wednesday to pass legislation to
help return the Postal Service to profitability.
"Stopgap, piecemeal measures like the proposal offered today
only address a small part of the problem and will not keep the
Postal Service from an imminent collapse," Senator Thomas
Carper, a Democrat, said in a statement.
But some lawmakers said the Postal Service's decision may
lessen a sense of urgency to pass a postal overhaul.
Previously the USPS had agreed to a moratorium through May
15 on the closing of post offices and processing facilities. As
that date approached, a bipartisan group of lawmakers hoped to
use the impending closures to drum up support in the House for
the Senate-passed postal bill.
Democratic Representative Peter Welch, who planned to reach
out to lawmakers facing closures in their districts, said the
Postal Service's plan removes a deadline to act.
"It does seem the brinkmanship style here in Congress often
requires a drop-dead deadline," Welch said.
Lawmakers had criticized the agency for focusing on small,
money-losing post offices without considering factors such as
community impact or Internet access.
A Reuters investigation determined that about one-third of
the offices facing closure were located in areas with limited or
no wired broadband.
The Postal Service has announced plans to contract with
local general stores to offer some services and to use more
rural letter carriers, who serve as a post office on wheels, in
areas where they close.
Communities can choose to use these "village post offices"
in conjunction with fewer hours at their post offices.
The Postal Service also said it was offering more than
21,000 postmasters a buy-out to retire by the end of July.
The Postal Service will make an announcement next week about
its earlier plan to close more than 200 mail processing centers.
