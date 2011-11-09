By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Nov 9 A Senate panel approved on
Wednesday legislation to free up about $7 billion to help
sustain the nearly bankrupt U.S. Postal Service while the mail
carrier fixes its finances.
The bill, offered by a bipartisan group of four senators,
would allow the agency, the world's largest mail carrier, to
dip into surplus funds in a retirement account to use toward
retirement incentives for workers and to make other payments.
It will now go to the full Senate for a vote, though it is
unclear when that will occur.
The Postal Service expects to announce it lost as much as
$10 billion in fiscal year 2011 when it reports its annual
earnings next week.
It has seen mail volumes plummet due to the growing use of
email and the recession. A heavy annual payment to prefund
retiree health benefits also has hurt.
"The Postal Service literally will not survive without
fundamental legislative and administrative reforms," said
Senator Susan Collins, one of the bill's sponsors.
"In our bill, we are asking -- no, we're directing -- the
Postal Service to make painful choices to reduce costs and not
simply slash services and raise prices, which would only add to
its death spiral."
The Postal Service, which receives no taxpayer funds to
support its operations, supports a mail industry worth an
estimated $1 trillion that employs about 8 million people.
Officials have scrambled to cut costs and are studying
thousands of money-losing post offices, although they recently
implemented a six-week moratorium on closings.
Senators Joe Lieberman, Scott Brown and Tom Carper also
sponsored the Senate bill, which reduces annual payments for
health benefits and allows the Postal Service to offer some
nonpostal products. [ID:nN1E7A10EK]
